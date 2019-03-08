Advanced search

Athletics: Fenland RC members enjoy Thumb Fenland 10

PUBLISHED: 08:27 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:27 07 November 2019

Stacie Youngs

Stacie Youngs

Fenland Running Club members took on the Thumb Fenland 10-mile race between Walpole St Andrew and West Walton.

Nicole and Rod SinnottNicole and Rod Sinnott

A group of 15 were among the field of 373, with Lewis Saunders first home in 25th place in 1:03.55.

Rimvydas Muduras was 38th in 1:06.17, as Christopher Prince (1:13.09) also made the top 100.

Nigel Seale (1:16.50), Ian Milburn (1:22.23), Jacqueline Richards (1:28.17), Carly Read (1:30.24), Stacie Youngs (1:32.32), Andy Beveridge (1:42.29), Andy West (1:42.13), Gemma Read (1:42.58), Barbara Welbourn (1:47.37), Lucy Hicks (2:01.55), Nicole Sinnott (2:08.50) and Rod Sinnott (2:08.51) also took part.

Many other members were involved in marshalling, catering and other voluntary roles to ensure the event ran smoothly.

Carly ReadCarly Read

Lewis SaundersLewis Saunders

Gemma ReadGemma Read

Andy BeveridgeAndy Beveridge

Lucy HicksLucy Hicks

Rimvydas MudurasRimvydas Muduras

Chris PrinceChris Prince

Driver smashes BMW into parked cars before climbing out 'holding a bottle of beer' and fleeing the scene

The scene on Ramnoth Road, Wisbech after a driver smashed their BMW 1 Series into two parked cars on Sunday, November 3. Picture: Supplied

Driver dies and man suffers 'life-threatening injuries' in separate crashes on A47

Police have confirmed that a crash on the A47 near Wisbech was fatal Picture: Chris Bishop

EastEnders' Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

Pub, salon, spa and 14 new bedrooms at Lyncroft care home in Wisbech following hotel-style makeover

The Mayor of Wisbech, Councillor Michael Hill, cut the ribbon to officially re-open Lyncroft Care Home following the modern makeover. He is pictured with, front row from left: home manager Brenda Durrington, County Court Care chairman Abdul Kachra, MP Stephen Barclay, Linx Constructions' Jim Bensusan Lyncroft Care Home receptionist Tina Slaughter. Picture: COUNTY COURT CARE.

Wisbech mum fears for young daughter's safety and may leave town because dirty needles are being dropped near her house

Chelsy Flynn, of Bramley Road, Wisbech took these photos of dirty needles that have been dumped in the alleyway next to her house. Picture: CHELSY FLYNN.

Residents in March and Doddington without internet for three days as TalkTalk goes down in the Fens – routers are showing 'red light of doom'

Residents in March and Doddington have been without internet for three days as the TalkTalk network has gone down. Picture: Archant

Patsy Brewin's house 'could have been nursing home' - but 41 flats and four houses bid is rejected

Patsy Brewin’s house ‘could have been nursing home’ - but 41 flats bid is rejected. Planners discussed the application at Fenland Hall on November 6. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Athletics: Fenland RC members enjoy Thumb Fenland 10

Stacie Youngs

Missing 18-year-old from Peterborough was last seen arriving at King's Cross Station in London – have you seen him?

Paolo Nespoli-Eustace, 18, from Peterborough (pictured) was last seen on October 30 in London. Have you seen him? Picture: Supplied/Family

Convicted Cambridgeshire paedophile lashed out and turned nasty when police tried to check his phone for images he had been deleting on WhatsApp

Convicted paedophile Neil Bevan jailed for attacking police officer who went to check his mobile for deleted images. Picture; CAMBS POLICE
