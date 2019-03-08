Athletics: Fenland RC members enjoy Thumb Fenland 10

Fenland Running Club members took on the Thumb Fenland 10-mile race between Walpole St Andrew and West Walton.

A group of 15 were among the field of 373, with Lewis Saunders first home in 25th place in 1:03.55.

Rimvydas Muduras was 38th in 1:06.17, as Christopher Prince (1:13.09) also made the top 100.

Nigel Seale (1:16.50), Ian Milburn (1:22.23), Jacqueline Richards (1:28.17), Carly Read (1:30.24), Stacie Youngs (1:32.32), Andy Beveridge (1:42.29), Andy West (1:42.13), Gemma Read (1:42.58), Barbara Welbourn (1:47.37), Lucy Hicks (2:01.55), Nicole Sinnott (2:08.50) and Rod Sinnott (2:08.51) also took part.

Many other members were involved in marshalling, catering and other voluntary roles to ensure the event ran smoothly.

