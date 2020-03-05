Advanced search

Fenland Running Club members love St Valentines 30k

PUBLISHED: 10:15 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:15 05 March 2020

Fenland Running Club members in action (pic Tim Chapman)

A group of 10 Fenland Running Club members took part in the delayed 27th St Valentines 30k hosted by Stamford Striders.

Strong winds hit runners on all sides along the route from Stamford's Welland Academy, through Little Casteron, Tolethorpe, Ryhall, Careby, Pickworth and Great Casterton.

But Steve Bennington set a personal best of 2:24.09, with Rod Sinnott posting the same time, as Carol Bowett (2:40.01) led the club's women home.

Jane Clarke (2:43.39) took 10 minutes off her best, as Andy Beveridge (2:48.40), Melissa Milham (3:03.11) and Gemma Read (3:40.49) made their debuts at the event.

Paul Griffin (2:43.43), Jane Greenwood (3:12.05) and Lucy Hicks (3:41.32) were also among a field of 562 finishers.

Six others were in a 436-strong field at the Sublime Winter 10k in Peterborough, with Pete Lundt (48.01) pipping Jay Gilbert (48.05) to bragging rights.

Nigel Marlow (52.27), Jac Richards (53.01), Larissa Follen (55.11) and Laura Johnson (1:11.24) also ran.

