Athletics: Fenland members battle to end of Frostbite Friendly League

PUBLISHED: 17:00 14 March 2019

Fenland Running Club completed the six-stage Forstbite Friendly League season at Huntingdon’s Jubilee Park on Sunday.

A group of 11 completed the five-mile course with more women in the first 10 home than men.

Lewis Saunders was 10th in a field of 362 in 30.22, while Nicky Jennings had her best finish of 158th in 39.03 as Fenland finished 15th on the day and 12th overall.

Tim Chapman and Jennings claimed the club’s Winter Championship honours, having competed in all six races.

Meanwhile, Fenland’s Grahame Peacock and friend Karen Cowley took part in the Stoke Association’s Resolution Run at Ferry Meadows Country Park, where a muddy course did not lend itself to personal bests over their chosen distances.

Others: Tim Chapman 35.45; John Chapman 40.02; Jay Gilbert 42.26; Maire Kay 42.46; Ian Milburn 42.49; Larissa Follen 47.22; Rachael Nichols 48.02; Gilly Anderson 51.58; Sarah Rippon 60.18.

