Fenmen caught napping as Fenland sides suffer weekend pain
- Credit: Daniel Mason
It was a day to forget for most of our non-league teams as they were put to the sword.
For Wisbech Town, mistakes proved costly after they were beaten 3-0 at home to Carlton Town at Fountain Fresh Park today (Saturday).
The Fenmen were hoping for back-to-back triumphs after victory at Daventry Town last weekend, but two first-half goals followed by a late effort ensured the points headed back to Nottinghamshire.
“Three errors led to three goals which were disappointing,” Wisbech manager Brett Whaley said.
“If you look at the game as a whole, we’ve been competitive against a side in the top three.”
Whaley handed home debuts to new arrivals Daniel Paez Palacios, who shone in midfield, as well as Flo Tsaguim, Wilson Chingoka and Roque Nchaso from the bench.
“Daniel is physically strong and Flo gave us some energy,” Whaley said.
“Flo is not here to sit on the bench and if people aren’t quite on it, he’ll get his opportunity.
“Wilson gave us some snap in midfield but it was difficult for Roque without training and he got caught out a few times.”
Arrival Joe Gascoigne should be back next weekend after self-isolating, as should defender Ben Richards and midfielder Sam Murphy.
But after the Carlton defeat, he believes tough tests are yet to come as the Fenmen face two of the current top seven in the table.
“At this level, you know you get punished with mistakes and we’ve been here before,” said Whaley.
“If the defenders defend properly and the forwards are more clinical, we will be on the better end of results, I’m sure.”
Wisbech host Loughborough Dynamo on Tuesday before visiting Halesowen Town on Saturday, 3pm.
In the Eastern Counties League, Jack Friend made it five goals in two games in March Town’s 4-1 Premier Division defeat at Woodbridge Town.
March welcome Walsham-le-Willows to the GER next Saturday, 3pm.
FC Parson Drove lost 3-1 at UEA in First Division North, while James-Hill Seekings netted twice to help Whittlesey Athletic beat Framlingham Town in an FA Vase second round qualifying tie.
Drove head to leaders Harleston Town as Whittlesey visit Debenham LC on Saturday, both 3pm.
Wisbech St Mary return to First Division North action at home to Framlingham next weekend.