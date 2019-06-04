Skaters from Wisbech travel to London for European Masters Marathon event held in city’s Olympic Park
Skaters from the Fens packed their bags and headed to London for the European Masters Marathon held at the capital’s Olympic Park.
The rare major event - last held in 1998 - saw skaters from all over Europe battle it out to earn a podium position.
Six members from the Wisbech Inline Speed Skaters (WISS) took part in the over 30s bracket - one sadly suffered an injury and had to pull out of the competition.
Mike McInerney was "bitterly disappointed" after he had reportedly trained all winter to take part in the marathon event.
David Billington, in the same race as Mike, finished just one lap shy of the 26 mile marathon, by completing 25 laps.
Jo Tidman, met her own personal goal of a half marathon distance of 13 miles. This being her first marathon event.
During the scorching heat of the afternoon sun, Luke Frary, Karl Bates and Graham Freear took to the track.
Graham, the oldest skater of the team, was the only WISS skater to have completed a full marathon, while Karl finished just six laps after suffering from heatstroke.
Luke managed an impressive 17 laps while carrying an injury from training.
The annual London Inline Marathon was held on the same day. This was open to all ages, and two WISS members entered the half marathon of 13 miles, Lucy McInerney and Flynn McGurk.
Lucy battled at the front in the ladies race with an epic sprint to the finish line and took the overall win by less than a skate length against competitors from Slovakia and Italy.
Flynn, also battling against the Slovakian men's team, took 4th overall in the men's event after his rivals skated a tactical race, but he finished in second place in his age category and therefore took to the podium.
Lucy was the only British female to make it onto the podium for the whole event.
Additional reporting: Jo Tidman