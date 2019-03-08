Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Skaters from Wisbech travel to London for European Masters Marathon event held in city's Olympic Park

PUBLISHED: 10:07 04 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:07 04 June 2019

Wisbech Inline Speed Skaters travelled to London for the European Masters Marathon held in Olympic Park. Picture: JO TIDMAN / WISS

Wisbech Inline Speed Skaters travelled to London for the European Masters Marathon held in Olympic Park. Picture: JO TIDMAN / WISS

JO TIDMAN / WISS

Skaters from the Fens packed their bags and headed to London for the European Masters Marathon held at the capital's Olympic Park.

Left to right: (back) Luke Frary, Karl Bates and Jo Tidman. (Front) Mike McInerney, Lucy McInerney, Flynn McGurk and Graham Freear. Wisbech Inline Speed Skaters travelled to London for the European Masters Marathon held in Olympic Park. Picture: JO TIDMAN / WISSLeft to right: (back) Luke Frary, Karl Bates and Jo Tidman. (Front) Mike McInerney, Lucy McInerney, Flynn McGurk and Graham Freear. Wisbech Inline Speed Skaters travelled to London for the European Masters Marathon held in Olympic Park. Picture: JO TIDMAN / WISS

The rare major event - last held in 1998 - saw skaters from all over Europe battle it out to earn a podium position.

Six members from the Wisbech Inline Speed Skaters (WISS) took part in the over 30s bracket - one sadly suffered an injury and had to pull out of the competition.

Mike McInerney was "bitterly disappointed" after he had reportedly trained all winter to take part in the marathon event.

David Billington, in the same race as Mike, finished just one lap shy of the 26 mile marathon, by completing 25 laps.

Lucy and Flynn in the half marathon. Wisbech Inline Speed Skaters travelled to London for the European Masters Marathon held in Olympic Park. Picture: JO TIDMAN / WISSLucy and Flynn in the half marathon. Wisbech Inline Speed Skaters travelled to London for the European Masters Marathon held in Olympic Park. Picture: JO TIDMAN / WISS

Jo Tidman, met her own personal goal of a half marathon distance of 13 miles. This being her first marathon event.

You may also want to watch:

During the scorching heat of the afternoon sun, Luke Frary, Karl Bates and Graham Freear took to the track.

Graham, the oldest skater of the team, was the only WISS skater to have completed a full marathon, while Karl finished just six laps after suffering from heatstroke.

Luke managed an impressive 17 laps while carrying an injury from training.

The annual London Inline Marathon was held on the same day. This was open to all ages, and two WISS members entered the half marathon of 13 miles, Lucy McInerney and Flynn McGurk.

Lucy battled at the front in the ladies race with an epic sprint to the finish line and took the overall win by less than a skate length against competitors from Slovakia and Italy.

Flynn, also battling against the Slovakian men's team, took 4th overall in the men's event after his rivals skated a tactical race, but he finished in second place in his age category and therefore took to the podium.

Lucy was the only British female to make it onto the podium for the whole event.

Additional reporting: Jo Tidman

Most Read

Cars seized and two arrested in Wisbech

Police seized cars in Wisbech and arrested two men on suspicion of theft this weekend. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Fenland motorcycle shop’s stolen bike found after desperate social media plea is seen by more than 40,000 people

The stolen motorcycle (pictured) after it was located thanks to the �power of Facebook�. The plea to find it was shared almost 500 times online. Picture: FACEBOOK / DONNA BARNES

Royal seal of approval for Fenland organist to mark 75 years at Methodist chapel

Mollie Rollins has received the royal seal of approval after attending The Queen’s Garden Party. Picture: SUE BRADSHAW

Arsonists torch motorcycle ‘in middle of the road’ at Horseshoe Terrace in Wisbech

Horseshoe Terrace in Wisbech where arsonists torched a motorcycle ‘in the middle of the road’. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS / STREET VIEW

Woman who poured two pints of beer over bar staff before hitting another with glass after she was refused free shot is jailed

A woman has been jailed after attacking bar staff in a Waterbeach bar. The attack took place on November 5 in 2018. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Cars seized and two arrested in Wisbech

Police seized cars in Wisbech and arrested two men on suspicion of theft this weekend. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Fenland motorcycle shop’s stolen bike found after desperate social media plea is seen by more than 40,000 people

The stolen motorcycle (pictured) after it was located thanks to the �power of Facebook�. The plea to find it was shared almost 500 times online. Picture: FACEBOOK / DONNA BARNES

Royal seal of approval for Fenland organist to mark 75 years at Methodist chapel

Mollie Rollins has received the royal seal of approval after attending The Queen’s Garden Party. Picture: SUE BRADSHAW

Arsonists torch motorcycle ‘in middle of the road’ at Horseshoe Terrace in Wisbech

Horseshoe Terrace in Wisbech where arsonists torched a motorcycle ‘in the middle of the road’. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS / STREET VIEW

Woman who poured two pints of beer over bar staff before hitting another with glass after she was refused free shot is jailed

A woman has been jailed after attacking bar staff in a Waterbeach bar. The attack took place on November 5 in 2018. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

‘This is an accident waiting to happen’: Residents campaign for action on Wisbech estate left as ‘dumping ground’

Unadopted housing estate Cromwell Gardens in Wisbech with hazardous pavements, potholes and a “dumping ground” for flytippers has seen residents form a campaign group to demand action. Picture: RICHARD HUMPHRIES.

Arsonists torch motorcycle ‘in middle of the road’ at Horseshoe Terrace in Wisbech

Horseshoe Terrace in Wisbech where arsonists torched a motorcycle ‘in the middle of the road’. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS / STREET VIEW

Skaters from Wisbech travel to London for European Masters Marathon event held in city’s Olympic Park

Wisbech Inline Speed Skaters travelled to London for the European Masters Marathon held in Olympic Park. Picture: JO TIDMAN / WISS

REVIEW: Ultimate unwind treat at The Glassworks Health Club in Cambridge

A rejuvenating retreat tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Cambridge city life makes The Glassworks Spa the perfect choice for a self-care Sunday. Picture: PALM PR.

Decision day looms - after three years - for F P MCann to extend their concrete factory at Littleport

F P McCann submitted this drawing three years ago to show the extent of the area needed for their concrete factory extension and how it would blend in with their existing factory. Picture: HARRY RUTTER.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists