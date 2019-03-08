ATHLETICS: 'Fantastic weekend' for Three Counties Running Club as they take on park runs and 10k sprints

Members of the Three Counties Running club (pictured) had a weekend of park runs and 10k sprints. Picture: Supplied Supplied

What a fantastic weekend of racing for Three Counties Running Club (TCRC).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Members of the Three Counties Running club (pictured) had a weekend of park runs and 10k sprints. Picture: Supplied Members of the Three Counties Running club (pictured) had a weekend of park runs and 10k sprints. Picture: Supplied

King's Lynn Parkrun saw a great turnout of runners and volunteers from TCRC along with three junior runners.

First home for the club in a great PB was Rickie Trundle 20:07 followed by Michelle Brown with a fantastic PB of 21:14 and also claiming 2nd female out of a field of 340 runners.

Junior Runner Maisie Macdonald followed with a great PB of 23:25 and finishing 1st in age and 7th female overall.

Jonny Clark was next 23:25, Joshua Trundle(Junior), Finley Turner(Junior) and Kersten Müller 30:25 and Anne-Marie Mattless 30:26.

Members of the Three Counties Running club (pictured) had a weekend of park runs and 10k sprints. Picture: Supplied Members of the Three Counties Running club (pictured) had a weekend of park runs and 10k sprints. Picture: Supplied

Sunday saw three club members take on The Snetterton Half Marathon with the race covering three laps of the race track.

All three members had fantastic results with them all bagging PB's.

Mark Mattless was first home for the club in a great PB of 1:45:37 followed by Amy Baxter knocking off an incredible 5 minutes to race a new PB of 1:51:30 and Anne-Marie Mattless finishing with a cracking PB time of 2:25:52.

Sublime Long Sutton 10k had 14 participants from TCRC.

The fast, flat, PB potential course had fantastic weather conditions on the day unlike the very wet lead up to the race.

Daniel Barnes led the TCRC field home finishing in a CPB of 39:30, Andrew Lenton 43:42PB, Matthew Knott 44:04PB, Andi Woolley 44:11PB and Jonny Clark 44:32.

Matt Hunter 49:58, Jodie Lee 52:43, Phil Newton 53:18(back from injury), Dawn Ball 54:17, Jodie Clark 57:29, Victoria May 57:53CPB, Steve Whitelam 57:55, Cheryl Lenton 59:59 and Leanne Taylor 1:09:55. Jennie Sinclair did a fantastic job as rear cycle support.

There was a field of 34 runners at Wisbech Junior Parkrun with 11 being club members and 5 finishing in the top 10.

First home and for the club was Jack Williams 7:48, Maisie Macdonald finished 1st female and 3rd overall 8:41, 4th Hayden Hall 9:24 and Isaac Western 10:06PB.

Keira Fines 10:15, Jake Trundle 10:32, Stephanie Harbord 11:30, Daniel Beitans 11:39, Annika Beitane 12:30PB, Alice Lines 15:22 and Thea Clarke 20:43.

You may also want to watch:

Other Parkrun results:

Boston

Colin Apps 23:26

Hunstanton

Tracey Else 24:27

March

Samuel Quail 23:55PB

Lily Amps 27:31

Melvin Green 27:47

Victoria May 28:30

Laura Vincent 30:21

Three Counties running club would also like to thank Loafers Coffee Shop, The Rising Sun, 2Boozy Birds, JN Fox & Sons and Gotta Run for their very kind donations and support at last weeks GM10K race.