Advanced search

Seven martial artists from the Fens finish Wales competition with 11 trophies

PUBLISHED: 15:58 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:58 12 December 2019

Seven martial art students won big at a regional competition in Wales. Picture: Supplied

Seven martial art students won big at a regional competition in Wales. Picture: Supplied

Supplied

Martial art students from the Fens came home from a competition in Wales with 11 trophies across three categories.

Seven students from Wisbech and King's Lynn Tang Soo Do martial arts club finished the competition year with a bang.

The regional championship was held in Ebbw Vale at the sports centre on Saturday, November 23.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman said: "Seven students from Wisbech & Kings Lynn Tang Soo Do martial arts club finished the competition year with a bang!

"They travelled to Wales to represent their club in the 2019 World Tang Soo Do association Regional Championship.

"The championship was held in Ebbw vale at the sports centre on Saturday 23rd November.

"There was around 400 competitors in attendance.

"Wisbech & Kings Lynn students won a fantastic 11 trophies over three categories - weapons, forms and sparring."

Most Read

Oh dear! Traffic chaos as lorry crashes into railings on Town Bridge in Wisbech

Large lorry blocking traffic on Town Bridge in Wisbech after driving over railings. Picture: JW/Wisbech Oh Dear

Large North Brink building goes up in flames at 3am in Wisbech

A large building in North Brink, Wisbech went up in flames on Sunday morning (December 8). Picture: Archant/File

Lucky escape for drivers and passengers after late night crash at Leverington Common

Two drivers and their passengers had a lucky escape after a late night collision on the B1166 at Leverington Common. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE

Wisbech man who runs homeless charity ‘anxious about leaving the house’ after being attacked while out jogging

Spencer Neilly (pictured) was out for a run in Meadowgate Lane, Wisbech when he was approached by two men who stole his head torch and assaulted him. Picture: Supplied/Jen Surguy

Three murder suspects released under investigation

A man, in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene of an incident in John F Kennedy Court, Wisbech. Pictures; ARCHANT

Most Read

Oh dear! Traffic chaos as lorry crashes into railings on Town Bridge in Wisbech

Large lorry blocking traffic on Town Bridge in Wisbech after driving over railings. Picture: JW/Wisbech Oh Dear

Large North Brink building goes up in flames at 3am in Wisbech

A large building in North Brink, Wisbech went up in flames on Sunday morning (December 8). Picture: Archant/File

Lucky escape for drivers and passengers after late night crash at Leverington Common

Two drivers and their passengers had a lucky escape after a late night collision on the B1166 at Leverington Common. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE

Wisbech man who runs homeless charity ‘anxious about leaving the house’ after being attacked while out jogging

Spencer Neilly (pictured) was out for a run in Meadowgate Lane, Wisbech when he was approached by two men who stole his head torch and assaulted him. Picture: Supplied/Jen Surguy

Three murder suspects released under investigation

A man, in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene of an incident in John F Kennedy Court, Wisbech. Pictures; ARCHANT

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

General Election 2019 LIVE: News, photos, tweets and reports from across the Fens and Cambridgeshire

LIVE: Election results from around Cambridgeshire. This is a rolling article � refresh for the latest updates. Picture: Archant/FILE

Vinksna leads the way as Wisbech Wildcats batter Boston in their local battle

Action from Wisbech Wildcats match at Boston

Seven martial artists from the Fens finish Wales competition with 11 trophies

Seven martial art students won big at a regional competition in Wales. Picture: Supplied

Someone in Cambridgeshire was robbed of these precious medals and jewellery and now police want to re-unite them with their owners

One of seven items recovered by Cambridgeshire police following the arrest of a burglar. Now police want to reunite the items with their rightful owners. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Hunstanton SEA LIFE seal Jon Bon Jovi needs a lift home this Christmas – can you help?

Hunstanton SEA LIFE seal Jon Bon Jovi (pictured) needs a helping hand this Christmas to get home to his family. Picture: Supplied/SEA LIFE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists