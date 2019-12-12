Seven martial artists from the Fens finish Wales competition with 11 trophies

Seven martial art students won big at a regional competition in Wales. Picture: Supplied Supplied

Martial art students from the Fens came home from a competition in Wales with 11 trophies across three categories.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Seven students from Wisbech and King's Lynn Tang Soo Do martial arts club finished the competition year with a bang.

The regional championship was held in Ebbw Vale at the sports centre on Saturday, November 23.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman said: "Seven students from Wisbech & Kings Lynn Tang Soo Do martial arts club finished the competition year with a bang!

"They travelled to Wales to represent their club in the 2019 World Tang Soo Do association Regional Championship.

"The championship was held in Ebbw vale at the sports centre on Saturday 23rd November.

"There was around 400 competitors in attendance.

"Wisbech & Kings Lynn students won a fantastic 11 trophies over three categories - weapons, forms and sparring."