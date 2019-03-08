Advanced search

BOWLS: Alexandra Road club wins Gorefield Bowls Club's 'Monday Afternoon KO Cup' over weekend

PUBLISHED: 16:41 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:41 23 September 2019

Trophy presentation to members of Wisbech’s Alexandra Road Bowls Club after winning Gorefield Bowls Club Monday Afternoon KO Cup. Picture: Supplied

Trophy presentation to members of Wisbech's Alexandra Road Bowls Club after winning Gorefield Bowls Club Monday Afternoon KO Cup. Picture: Supplied

Supplied

Members of a Fenland bowls club celebrated over the weekend after scooping first place in a local competition.

Trophy presentation to members of Wisbech’s Alexandra Road Bowls Club after winning Gorefield Bowls Club Monday Afternoon KO Cup. Picture: Supplied Trophy presentation to members of Wisbech’s Alexandra Road Bowls Club after winning Gorefield Bowls Club Monday Afternoon KO Cup. Picture: Supplied

The Alexandra Road Bowls Club from Wisbech won the Gorefield Bowls Club Monday Afternoon KO Cup on Saturday, September 21.

Alexandra players Mick West, Rolo Rowland and Perry Hall beat 'Preserves' 16 by 9.

Organised by Paul Carkie, the other player for Alexandras in the Monday Afternoon team was Mick Clark.

You may also want to watch:

The trophy was presented by Margaret Hunt as chair person of the Gorefield Bowls Club at the KO Cup afternoon.

Ms Hunt said: "It was a very tough competition. We had 10 teams competing throughout the knockout rounds.

"The day of the Afternoon Cup was very busy as we had competitions throughout the day here at Gorefield Bowls Club.

"We started the day at 10am and didn't finish competitions until around 7.3opm. Everything from the adult league to the under 18s."

Gorefield Bowls Club is situated at Wolf Lane in the Fenland village and is always home to the region's Monday Afternoon KO Cup.

Most Read

Wisbech mum-of-five says she is ‘devastated’ as £3,000 family holiday to Majorca is cancelled due to Thomas Cook collapse

A fundraiser has been launched for mum-of-five Annie Woods from Wisbech (pictured) after her �3,000 family holiday was cancelled due to the collapse of Thomas Cook. Picture: Supplied/Family

Anna Norris from Wisbech who was diagnosed with stage three cancer while on 500-mile trek is now cancer free

Anna Norris is now cancer free after battling Hodgkin's lymphoma. Picture: Supplied/Family

High Street in Wisbech shut for up to five days as work continues on the town’s Grade II-listed derelict building

High Street in Wisbech will be closed for up to five days as urgent work continues on a Grade II-listed derelict building. Picture: Supplied

Men in dark clothing driving unmarked BMW with blue flashing lights pull over driver on A47 near Wisbech and claim his car was uninsured - but refused to give police collar numbers

his is a file photo for illustrative purposes only. Two men in dark clothing driving an unmarked black 5 Series BMW with blue flashing lights pulled over a driver on the A47 near Wisbech and claimed his car was uninsured - but refused to give police collar numbers. Picture: WIKIMEDIA

Wisbech Statute Fair 2019: Deputy mayor Aigars Balsevics opens annual town event along with town councillors

The annual Statute Fair in Wisbech was opened by new deputy mayor Cllr Aigars Balsevics on Wednesday, September 18. Picture: Ian Carter

Most Read

Wisbech mum-of-five says she is ‘devastated’ as £3,000 family holiday to Majorca is cancelled due to Thomas Cook collapse

A fundraiser has been launched for mum-of-five Annie Woods from Wisbech (pictured) after her �3,000 family holiday was cancelled due to the collapse of Thomas Cook. Picture: Supplied/Family

Anna Norris from Wisbech who was diagnosed with stage three cancer while on 500-mile trek is now cancer free

Anna Norris is now cancer free after battling Hodgkin's lymphoma. Picture: Supplied/Family

High Street in Wisbech shut for up to five days as work continues on the town’s Grade II-listed derelict building

High Street in Wisbech will be closed for up to five days as urgent work continues on a Grade II-listed derelict building. Picture: Supplied

Men in dark clothing driving unmarked BMW with blue flashing lights pull over driver on A47 near Wisbech and claim his car was uninsured - but refused to give police collar numbers

his is a file photo for illustrative purposes only. Two men in dark clothing driving an unmarked black 5 Series BMW with blue flashing lights pulled over a driver on the A47 near Wisbech and claimed his car was uninsured - but refused to give police collar numbers. Picture: WIKIMEDIA

Wisbech Statute Fair 2019: Deputy mayor Aigars Balsevics opens annual town event along with town councillors

The annual Statute Fair in Wisbech was opened by new deputy mayor Cllr Aigars Balsevics on Wednesday, September 18. Picture: Ian Carter

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Wisbech mum-of-five says she is ‘devastated’ as £3,000 family holiday to Majorca is cancelled due to Thomas Cook collapse

A fundraiser has been launched for mum-of-five Annie Woods from Wisbech (pictured) after her �3,000 family holiday was cancelled due to the collapse of Thomas Cook. Picture: Supplied/Family

BOWLS: Alexandra Road club wins Gorefield Bowls Club’s ‘Monday Afternoon KO Cup’ over weekend

Trophy presentation to members of Wisbech’s Alexandra Road Bowls Club after winning Gorefield Bowls Club Monday Afternoon KO Cup. Picture: Supplied

Wisbech Statute Fair 2019: Deputy mayor Aigars Balsevics opens annual town event along with town councillors

The annual Statute Fair in Wisbech was opened by new deputy mayor Cllr Aigars Balsevics on Wednesday, September 18. Picture: Ian Carter

Arms-length county council property company can expect to be loaned more money whilst councillor wants ‘robust approach’ to leaks to this newspaper

Former Tory MP and minister Steve Norris is chairman of This Land Ltd: ‘I am impressed by This Land’s™ commitment to maintain the highest standards in every aspect of its business, from governance through to execution of its growth strategy, and with particular reference to quality, design and responsiveness to customer requirements’. GRAPHIC: Archant

High Street in Wisbech shut for up to five days as work continues on the town’s Grade II-listed derelict building

High Street in Wisbech will be closed for up to five days as urgent work continues on a Grade II-listed derelict building. Picture: Supplied
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists