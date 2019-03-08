BOWLS: Alexandra Road club wins Gorefield Bowls Club's 'Monday Afternoon KO Cup' over weekend

Members of a Fenland bowls club celebrated over the weekend after scooping first place in a local competition.

Trophy presentation to members of Wisbech’s Alexandra Road Bowls Club after winning Gorefield Bowls Club Monday Afternoon KO Cup. Picture: Supplied Trophy presentation to members of Wisbech’s Alexandra Road Bowls Club after winning Gorefield Bowls Club Monday Afternoon KO Cup. Picture: Supplied

The Alexandra Road Bowls Club from Wisbech won the Gorefield Bowls Club Monday Afternoon KO Cup on Saturday, September 21.

Alexandra players Mick West, Rolo Rowland and Perry Hall beat 'Preserves' 16 by 9.

Organised by Paul Carkie, the other player for Alexandras in the Monday Afternoon team was Mick Clark.

The trophy was presented by Margaret Hunt as chair person of the Gorefield Bowls Club at the KO Cup afternoon.

Ms Hunt said: "It was a very tough competition. We had 10 teams competing throughout the knockout rounds.

"The day of the Afternoon Cup was very busy as we had competitions throughout the day here at Gorefield Bowls Club.

"We started the day at 10am and didn't finish competitions until around 7.3opm. Everything from the adult league to the under 18s."

Gorefield Bowls Club is situated at Wolf Lane in the Fenland village and is always home to the region's Monday Afternoon KO Cup.