Published: 1:52 PM September 1, 2021

George Russell claimed his first podium finish in Formula One by coming second at a disrupted Belgian Grand Prix. - Credit: Francisco Seco/PA Wire/PA Images

George Russell hailed his teammates after securing his first podium finish in Formula One in bizarre circumstances.

Russell, from Tydd St Giles, took second place for Williams at a disrupted Belgian Grand Prix on August 29, which lasted just two laps due to heavy wind and rain.

Writing on Twitter, Russell said: “It doesn’t matter how it comes, they all count and the team deserves this so much.

“It’s no secret that we’ve had some tough times in recent years, but not one member of this team has ever stopped pushing.

“You all belong up on that podium, Williams Racing.”

The 23-year-old, praised for his performance in qualifying on the Saturday, was confirmed as runner-up to Max Verstappen in the shortest race in the sport’s 71-year history.

After a delay of two hours and 47 minutes, the race resumed but was stopped after two laps of the 4.35-mile circuit at Spa-Francorchamps.

“The support we’ve had as a team has been unbelievable and, now the excitement has all settled down, it feels a bit surreal,” Russell added.

“To everyone who stuck it out in the rain, I’m sorry you didn’t get the race you deserved.

“I hope we can find a way to make it up to you.”

The result solidified Russell in 15th place in the Driver’s Championship, 29 points off the'Surreal' moment for George Russell after landing first F1 podium spot top 10 spots.

Championship leader Lewis Hamilton, who came third in Belgium, saw his lead at the top cut to three points between him and Verstappen.

Completing two laps ensured an official result, meaning that half-points would be awarded.

"The race was a farce and the only people to lose out are the fans who have paid good money to watch us race,” said Hamilton.

"But I know why they did it. There is a rule that says for it to be a legal race there has to be a minimum of two laps.

“Two laps behind a safety car where there is no possibility to gain or lose a place to provide entertainment to fans is not racing.”

F1 boss Stefano Domenicali did not confirm or deny whether fans will get a refund.

But, he said: "We can look at a gesture of intention to see what is the right reward in this condition.”