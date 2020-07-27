Wisbech Rugby Club appoint experienced trio ahead of new season

Wisbech Rugby Club have announced their new captains for the upcoming season, with David Wadsley (left) leading the first team and named club captain, Olly Mackett (centre) fronts the wildcats side and Greg Brownlow (right) will lead the veterans team. Pictures: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB Archant

Experience is the key for Wisbech Rugby Club, who have announced their senior captains for the new season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

David Wadsley has been named first team and club captain for the 2020-21 season. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB David Wadsley has been named first team and club captain for the 2020-21 season. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

Experience is the key for Wisbech Rugby Club, who have announced their senior captains for the new season.

David Wadsley, Olly Mackett and Greg Brownlow will head the first team, Wildcats and veterans’ sides respectively for the 2020-21 campaign.

Wadsley, known as a crowd favourite at the Chapel Road club, started his rugby career at Wisbech aged 11 and led the team that came close to winning promotion from Division Three of the London Leagues.

Speaking of Wadsley, who will take the armband for the third time, a club spokesperson said: “The contribution senior players such as David make are invaluable as the club continues to develop and compete in London 3 Eastern Counties.”

Olly Mackett will captain the wildcats squad. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB Olly Mackett will captain the wildcats squad. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

New Wildcats skipper Mackett also came through the ranks at Wisbech since joining aged six, and has been involved at all levels including captaining the first team and coaching both juniors and seniors.

Having an impact both on and off the pitch, Mackett has found his feet in the front row after featuring in different positions during his time at the club.

The club spokesperson said: “Nearly all of the referees enjoy his constructive commentary of the game whether he is playing or on the sideline.

“He is a true lover of the social side of the game.”

Greg Brownlow will lead the veterans side for Wisbech. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB Greg Brownlow will lead the veterans side for Wisbech. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

MORE: Goude to continue as assistant to Wessels

Meanwhile, Brownlow continues a family connection at Wisbech, which includes his father, uncle, brother and cousin.

Known to club officials as a ‘master of the dark arts’ on the pitch, the former minis player has witnessed both highs and lows such as the narrow defeat in the divisional semi-final of the RFU Senior Vase, as well as appearing in county cup finals for the first team.

Brownlow may be a feisty character on the pitch, but this is only a minor blot on his copybook according to the club.

Speaking of Brownlow, the club spokesperson said: “This reputation does not overshadow his excellent playing ability and knowledge of the game. The club is very lucky to have Greg leading a Wisbech veterans team.”

Pre-season training takes place every Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm under England Rugby’s ‘return to rugby’ guidelines, and the club is aiming to arrange veterans’ fixtures for the 2020-21 campaign.

For more information, visit https://www.pitchero.com/clubs/wisbechrufc/ or go to the Wisbech Rugby Club Facebook page.