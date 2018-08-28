Eventful start for Wisbech Inline Speed Skating

Wisbech Inline speed skaters in Derby (pic Jo Tidman) Jo Tidman

The Wisbech Inline Speed Skating team had an eventful start to the season at Derby.

The floor at the indoor rink in Derby proved slippery for all racers and the event was littered with high-speed spills.

But the 12-strong Wisbech team brought home some positive results on the day as Arthur Buckler, Luke Frary and Mike McInerney all finished in first place in their respective categories.

Six members improved their flying lap time from last year at the same track, with Frary and Buckler shaving off almost a second from their times from last year.

Other medalists were Karl Bates and Jo Tidman, finishing in second place in their categories, and James Eve finishing in overall third in his category.

Eve was awarded a second position in his second race after an on-track incident left team-mate Lucy McInerney demoted to third.

Flynn McGurk was disqualified early on in his second race of the day, a gruelling six-minute race in the fastest category, robbing him of showing his potential.

And Warren Eve disappointingly crashed out of a solid third place in the same race with just two laps to go and narrowly missed out on a podium finish after a mature first race saw him finish third.

The day was finished off with an exciting 20-minute relay race which saw the Wisbech team take a comfortable win.

The team are now looking forward to their home race at Skaters Roller Rink on February 16, with racing starting from around 9am.

For more information visit wisbechinlinespeed.co.uk.