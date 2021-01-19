One in, one out as defender calls time on Fenmen
- Credit: Wisbech Town FC
It’s one in and one out in the defensive department for Wisbech Town FC.
Jay Whyatt has left the Fenmen for a football scholarship in the United States, while centre-back Ben Richards has arrived from nearby Spalding United.
Writing on Facebook, Whyatt said he was to begin his new career from Friday, January 15 and thanked the club for their support.
He wrote: “I would just like to take a moment and say thank you to everyone involved at the club, supporters, players and coaching team for a great couple of years.
“I have no doubt that the boys will push on and have a strong finish to the season when it restarts.”
You may also want to watch:
Meanwhile, Richards, who also played for United Counties League side Pinchbeck United, stands at nearly seven foot tall and has previous experience at step four, which Wisbech play at.
Wisbech are due to submit their views to the Northern Premier League on whether or not to continue the 2020-21 season this week.
Most Read
- 1 Coroner records Wisbech teenager’s death as suicide
- 2 High life ends for Bentley owning drug dealer
- 3 County cops issue more than 60 Covid fines since beginning of 2021
- 4 'Sorry for any delay' but we're getting there says vaccine rollout manager
- 5 Council tax frozen after eventful but non event year
- 6 Overgrown ditch ‘hasn’t been maintained for at least eight years’
- 7 Man who headbutted and spat at HMRC officers told to expect jail
- 8 Town council says market is operating safely and within Covid-19 guidelines
- 9 Ever get that sinking feeling?
- 10 Animal firm 'left behind' in bid to stay afloat during pandemic