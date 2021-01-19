Published: 5:19 PM January 19, 2021

It’s one in and one out in the defensive department for Wisbech Town FC.

Jay Whyatt has left the Fenmen for a football scholarship in the United States, while centre-back Ben Richards has arrived from nearby Spalding United.

Writing on Facebook, Whyatt said he was to begin his new career from Friday, January 15 and thanked the club for their support.

Best of luck to defender @jaywhyatt2001 who is off to the USA to take up a football scholarship. Thanks for your efforts whilst with the #Fenmen and hopefully see you around. pic.twitter.com/FgidVrVqpV — Wisbech Town FC (@wisbechtownfc) January 12, 2021

He wrote: “I would just like to take a moment and say thank you to everyone involved at the club, supporters, players and coaching team for a great couple of years.

“I have no doubt that the boys will push on and have a strong finish to the season when it restarts.”

Meanwhile, Richards, who also played for United Counties League side Pinchbeck United, stands at nearly seven foot tall and has previous experience at step four, which Wisbech play at.

Wisbech are due to submit their views to the Northern Premier League on whether or not to continue the 2020-21 season this week.