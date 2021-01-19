News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
One in, one out as defender calls time on Fenmen

Daniel Mason

Published: 5:19 PM January 19, 2021   
Defender calls time on Fenmen career

Wisbech Town defender Jay Whyatt has left the club to take up a football scholarship in the United States. - Credit: Wisbech Town FC

It’s one in and one out in the defensive department for Wisbech Town FC. 

Jay Whyatt has left the Fenmen for a football scholarship in the United States, while centre-back Ben Richards has arrived from nearby Spalding United. 

Writing on Facebook, Whyatt said he was to begin his new career from Friday, January 15 and thanked the club for their support. 

He wrote: “I would just like to take a moment and say thank you to everyone involved at the club, supporters, players and coaching team for a great couple of years. 

“I have no doubt that the boys will push on and have a strong finish to the season when it restarts.” 

Meanwhile, Richards, who also played for United Counties League side Pinchbeck United, stands at nearly seven foot tall and has previous experience at step four, which Wisbech play at. 

Wisbech are due to submit their views to the Northern Premier League on whether or not to continue the 2020-21 season this week. 

