Well this could be the last time,This could be the last time, Maybe the last time, I don’t know, oh no, oh no

PUBLISHED: 15:40 12 April 2019

Annual mixed rinks match between North Cambs Bowling Association and the Hudson Indoor Bowls Club held for the final time at the Hudson as the bowls club there is to close and is now looking for a new home. Picture; BOWLS CLUB

One of those historic photographs that will forever be talked about and speculated upon for years to come was taken in Wisbech.

It was the annual mixed rinks match between North Cambs Bowling Association and the Hudson Indoor Bowls Club and it would normally have been a traditional photo and short report.

However the occasion had significant poignancy since it was held at the Hudson Indoor Bowls Club on the eve of its permanent closure.

The Hudson bowls club is looking for a new home after Fenland Council assigned the leases on all four of its leisure centres to a private operator who had no room left for indoor bowls.

So the large crowd watching the annual tournament will be doing so again next year at a different venue.

Thirty two players took part this year in an enjoyable game of bowls and the winning rinks from each side were presented with a prize by Lyn Humphrey, Hudson captain, and Sue Tolliday, the North Cambs Ladies President.

The overall score was very close with the Hudson side winning the match by eight shots.

After the game a raffle took place then the players enjoyed a buffet in the upstairs viewing area.

