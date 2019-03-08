Advanced search

Rugby: Wisbech under-18s start with a win

PUBLISHED: 09:30 11 October 2019

Wisbech under-18s began their season with a resounding 31-7 win over a spirited West Norfolk on Sunday.

After a tight opening quarter of an hour, the colts took the lead when number eight George Dady produced a strong carry into the visiting 22.

Quick hands found full-back Fabian Simpson, who produced a lovely dummy to go through and dot down for a try which Sam Howard converted.

Dady was the spark for the next score with a powerful surge, carried on by George Overland and Matt Cherry, to set up a ruck and the ball was spun out to Dady to finish off a move he had started on halfway.

Another Howard conversion made it 14-0 and Wisbech went further ahead when Dady burrowed over from a ruck five metres out for another try, converted by Howard.

Wisbech continued to dominate possession and territory in the second half, with Ari Baghdouyan making an impact off the bench and being held up over the line.

The hosts pinned West Norfolk back and quick turnover ball from a ruck found Nic Little, who beat two defenders and went over for unconverted score to make it 26-0.

Bryn Pughsley gathered the restart and beat three defenders to set up another ruck, with quick ball from Tim Bateman finding Dady to brush off three defenders and complete his hat-trick.

And although West Norfolk got some reward with a late consolation try, the Wisbech defence held firm.

Simpson, Angus Bell, Bateman and Matt Cherry all caught the eye in the win, but Dady took the Wisbech Round Table man of the match award.

Manager Iwan Jones said: "I am happy for the boys, they went out there and they put our game on the park. It is overwhelming an under-17 side but they rode out some periods where we were under some heavy momentum from a determined West Norfolk side.

"We held them out and then obviously we took our chances when they came up. I'm really happy for the boys, they were really strong but as a squad we recognise there are a number of areas we need to work on."

Wisbech: Daniel Evans, Bailey Raven, Matt Cherry, Jack Obey, George Dady, Sam Howat, Nic Little, Jack Fowler, Harvey Brown, Angus Bell, Bryn Pughsley, TJ Biehler, Tim Bateman, George Howat, Jack Robb, Angus Flint, Zac Lakey, Ari Baghdouyan, George Overland, Fabian Simpson.

