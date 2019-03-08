Inline speed skaters from the Fens head to Cyclopark in Gravesend to take part in gruelling six-hour 'endurance race'

Left to right: James Eve, Glen Brown, Graham Freear, Karl Bates, Warren Eve, Mike McInerney, Mark Bingham, David Billington and Flynn McGurk - One of the Wisbech Inline Speed Skaters teams who took part in the six-hour endurance race in Kent. Picture: JO TIDMAN JO TIDMAN

A bright, sunny day awaited the Wisbech Inline Speed Skaters on Sunday for the Six Hour Endurance Race held in Gravesend in Kent.

Left to right: Eve McInerney, Kayleigh Rye, Lucy McInerney, Maya Bathgate and Heather James - One of the Wisbech Inline Speed Skaters teams who took part in the six-hour endurance race in Kent. Picture: JO TIDMAN Left to right: Eve McInerney, Kayleigh Rye, Lucy McInerney, Maya Bathgate and Heather James - One of the Wisbech Inline Speed Skaters teams who took part in the six-hour endurance race in Kent. Picture: JO TIDMAN

Teams from across the country travelled for the annual event held at the Cyclopark on May 12.

Wisbech entered three teams in total, two all-male teams of five and four members, and an all-female team of five members.

The 2.250km cycle track is extremely challenging with long up and downhill straights and includes left and right hand corners and hairpin bends.

The right hand corners were particularly challenging for skaters as they always skate anti-clockwise.

The female team did exceptionally well and took a well-earned victory.

Eve and Lucy McInerney and Kayleigh Rye were joined by Maya Bathgate from Essex and Heather James from the Midlands.

The men's teams were split into WISS A and WISS B.

Team coach Glen Brown led WISS B team to a 8th place finish; he was joined by David Billington, Graham Freear and Mark Bingham, this being Mark's first ever outdoor race and only his second race with the team.

WISS A team was led by coach and veteran skater Mike McInerney and joined by Karl Bates and teenagers Warren Eve, Flynn McGurk and James Eve. They took third place on the podium behind two strong teams from Essex and London.

Full results:

- WISS A team had a best lap time of 3m58.147s

- WISS B team had a best lap time of 4m44.628s

- WISS Girls had a best lap time of 4m06.396s

- Absolute best lap time of the day was 3m43.014 set by the duo team of Angela Wymer and James Ashby from East Midlands.

The team next travel to Enfield for a club race for the last of a trio of back to back races.