Advanced search

Wisbech paralympian Jody Cundy believes enforced lockdown break could have extended career

PUBLISHED: 16:34 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:34 20 August 2020

Wisbech para-cyclist Jody Cundy said the enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic may have prolonged his career. Picture: SIMON WILKINSON/SWPIX.COM

Wisbech para-cyclist Jody Cundy said the enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic may have prolonged his career. Picture: SIMON WILKINSON/SWPIX.COM

Archant

The coronavirus lockdown may have hampered his gym training, but Paralympic champion Jody Cundy believes the enforced break could have prolonged his career.

Wisbech para-cyclist Jody Cundy said the enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic may have prolonged his career. Picture: PAUL HARDING/PA IMAGESWisbech para-cyclist Jody Cundy said the enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic may have prolonged his career. Picture: PAUL HARDING/PA IMAGES

Cundy, 41, who has won five Paralympic cycling medals as well as five Paralympic swimming medals in a career spanning almost three decades, had been contemplating hanging up his cycling boots for good after this summer’s Games.

The Wisbech star is no stranger to coming close to retirement, having previously admitted he would have bowed out had he won gold at London 2012.

But the Covid-19 pandemic has given Cundy rare time to take his foot off the gas and has made him reconsider what could be possible over the next few years.

“My gym programme has pretty much gone out the window, but I feel like I’ve had my post-Games break and now I’ve got a fresh mindset and goals to aim for,” he said.

“Instead of having four months to fix the areas I need to, I’ve now got 12 to do that in. I’m going to be another year older, and I was getting to the point where it may well have been my last Games anyway, calling it a day afterwards.

“To have to extend it another year is hard work, we’ll see how it goes and whether I can still do it.

“Maybe this time off and the re-evaluation of everything means I can come back the other side renewed and maybe I’ll go on a bit further than I had planned.”

MORE: Wisbech paralympian Jody Cundy wins twelfth gold in a row at track world championships

When he does finish up, Cundy will have a raft of successes to look back on, from his first Paralympic medal in Atlanta 24 years ago to his most recent triumphs in Rio.

It’s the enjoyment that keeps Cundy going for now, as he aims to carry on for as long as possible.

“I feel in a good place to go back into the world of training. When you do it year in, year out it gets hard,” he said.

“I still enjoy riding and racing, if those things are still positive then there’s a good chance.

“I’ll carry on, but if it gets to the point where I know that I’ve had enough then that’ll be it. It’s going to be a crucial part of my career and I want to make the most of this next year.”

MORE: Eleventh gold medal in a row for Wisbech para-cyclist Jody Cundy

Cundy is one of the more than 1,100 athletes funded by the National Lottery on UK Sport’s World Class Programme, allowing him to train full-time and benefit from pioneering technology, science and medical support.

“I’m fortunate that pretty much my entire career has been funded by the National Lottery, which has allowed me to perform at the best of my abilities and continue competing probably beyond a position I would have been able to had it been pre-lottery days,” Cundy added.

“I probably would have got to my thirties and that would have been it and I would have had to go out into the big wide world of work and try and earn a living that way.”

The National Lottery is the largest supporter of Olympic and Paralympic athletes, and raises around £30 million each week for different causes.

For more information, visit https://www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/stories.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man arrested for biting two police officers at scene of single-vehicle collision

Shaman Darani, 25, of Station Road in March, has been charged after a police officer was bitten and another assaulted when he was arrested in Redmoor Lane, Elm, at about 11.15pm following a single-vehicle collision. Picture: POLICE

Man charged with drink driving after car crashes into a fence in Leverington on Saturday night

Christopher Courten has been charged with drink driving following an incident in Perry Road, Leverington on Saturday (August 15). Pictures: GoogleStreetView.

Recycling and DIY community organisation moves into mothballed supermarket

Cambridgeshire Community Reuse & Recycling Network has moved into the mothballed Budgens store at the Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech. Picture: Wisbech Works

Men charged with recycling centre thefts across Fenland and East Cambridgeshire

Krzysztof Jaworski, 28, of Beaupre Avenue, Outwell and Kamil Jaworski, 23, of Falcon Road, Wisbech have been charged in connection with a series of recycling centre thefts across Fenland and East Cambrdigeshire. The charges relate to thefts from Witchford Recycling Centre (pictured) and Milton Recycling Centre between July 25 and August 16. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Wisbech man trying to hide his past in move to Gloucester jailed for breaching terms of the Sex Offenders Register

Ashley Hammond of Falklands Drive, Wisbech, used an internet alias and failed to tell police he was staying at a new address in Gloucester. He has been jailed. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man arrested for biting two police officers at scene of single-vehicle collision

Shaman Darani, 25, of Station Road in March, has been charged after a police officer was bitten and another assaulted when he was arrested in Redmoor Lane, Elm, at about 11.15pm following a single-vehicle collision. Picture: POLICE

Man charged with drink driving after car crashes into a fence in Leverington on Saturday night

Christopher Courten has been charged with drink driving following an incident in Perry Road, Leverington on Saturday (August 15). Pictures: GoogleStreetView.

Recycling and DIY community organisation moves into mothballed supermarket

Cambridgeshire Community Reuse & Recycling Network has moved into the mothballed Budgens store at the Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech. Picture: Wisbech Works

Men charged with recycling centre thefts across Fenland and East Cambridgeshire

Krzysztof Jaworski, 28, of Beaupre Avenue, Outwell and Kamil Jaworski, 23, of Falcon Road, Wisbech have been charged in connection with a series of recycling centre thefts across Fenland and East Cambrdigeshire. The charges relate to thefts from Witchford Recycling Centre (pictured) and Milton Recycling Centre between July 25 and August 16. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Wisbech man trying to hide his past in move to Gloucester jailed for breaching terms of the Sex Offenders Register

Ashley Hammond of Falklands Drive, Wisbech, used an internet alias and failed to tell police he was staying at a new address in Gloucester. He has been jailed. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

The Old Hall in Ely has modernised the concept of a traditional manor house - a luxurious B&B and now with a fine dining restaurant

Like many businesses, The Old Hall, near Ely, has been forced to adapt its offerings because of the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures: The Old Hall. Ely

Wisbech paralympian Jody Cundy believes enforced lockdown break could have extended career

Wisbech para-cyclist Jody Cundy said the enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic may have prolonged his career. Picture: SIMON WILKINSON/SWPIX.COM

Fenland touring park’s plans to bounce back after business ‘wiped out’ by Covid-19

Owners of The Secret Garden Touring Park in Wisbech plan to bounce back after business was impacted by Covid-19. Picture: Supplied

Used face masks and PPE equivalent to 12 times the weight of a hippopotamus rejected for being disposed of wrongly in Cambridgeshire

County council health bosses express concern about the amount of face masks and used PPE being put into the wrong waste bins. “All of this material is over seven and a half times the weight of an African elephant and over twelve times as heavy as a hippopotamus

Paedophile Dennis King struck a deal to get out of jail early to commit 15 Cambs offences

Dennis King committed offences in and around Peterborough between 1996 and 2015. Picture: Archant/Archive/Anglia Press Agency