Wisbech 1st XV were forced to travel to Thurston with a very different looking side to that which beat Beccles at home, no less than eight enforced changes as a result of injury and unavailability, what would prove to be another tough day against top draw opposition.

Wisbech were on the back foot for the majority of the game, with Thurston showing their dominance throughout. However, Leonard Veenendaals' side showed grit and determination to push back right to the end.

It took 5 minutes for the first score, when Thurston rounded off a strong attacking move for the home side. Thurston's pack asserted themselves early on and it their power rattled the 'Men in Red' throughout. Jack Rae converted to give the home side a 7-0 lead.

Wisbech were having their fair share of territory but any loose play and Thurston were on it immediately.

Thurston winger finished a good length of the field try with the Wisbech defence caught defending narrowly, which also caused the next try scored to give Thurston 21 7-0 lead after 30 minutes.

Then came a wave of Thurston power and dominance. Ballam and Tully sealed a try bonus-point ahead of half time, giving Thurston a large margin over the away side.

The second half saw supremacy from the home side as they built a lead of 36-0. Wisbech would not be disheartened though and their spirit and will saw them battle until the end.

Replacement prop Steven Lynn on his 1st XV debut epitomised this when scored a wonderful try that capped off an excellent attacking move. Sam Anderson converted.

Thurston would score again but Wisbech gave it to the last, with Wisbech second row Jake Jackson denied having deemed to be held up in the dying embers of the game to leave the score at 50-7.

Wisbech Director of Rugby Leonard Veenendaal said:"The boys are extremely disappointed but whilst the score line wouldn't suggest it, the coaches can take some positives from the game, the way the boys adjusted and sorted the set-piece issues being one of them.

"When the referee allows a penalty kick in the first two minutes resulting in three points from a free kick you just know it's not going to be your day" "We will regroup at training, work on a few issues and look forward to welcoming Ipswich who are one place above us in the league to Harecroft road on Saturday"

Several players put their hands up never giving up battling right to the end, no one more so than Jake Jackson, the second row's tireless work in defence and at the rucks earned him the Wisbech Round Table man of the match award.

Next up, Wisbech 1st XV host Ipswich on Saturday 26 October 3pm kick-off, while the U18 Colts travel to Cambridge on Sunday 27th for a 12:30 Kick off.

