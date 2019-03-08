Advanced search

Wisbech get a hammering as they go down 50-7 to Thurston but coach was able to take some positives from the game

PUBLISHED: 11:27 22 October 2019

Thurston 50 – 7 Wisbech result from Saturday's match. Jake Jackson was man of the match

Thurston 50 - 7 Wisbech result from Saturday's match. Jake Jackson was man of the match

Archant

Wisbech 1st XV were forced to travel to Thurston with a very different looking side to that which beat Beccles at home, no less than eight enforced changes as a result of injury and unavailability, what would prove to be another tough day against top draw opposition.

Thurston 50 – 7 Wisbech result from Saturday's match. Steve LynnThurston 50 – 7 Wisbech result from Saturday's match. Steve Lynn

Wisbech were on the back foot for the majority of the game, with Thurston showing their dominance throughout. However, Leonard Veenendaals' side showed grit and determination to push back right to the end.

It took 5 minutes for the first score, when Thurston rounded off a strong attacking move for the home side. Thurston's pack asserted themselves early on and it their power rattled the 'Men in Red' throughout. Jack Rae converted to give the home side a 7-0 lead.

Wisbech were having their fair share of territory but any loose play and Thurston were on it immediately.

Thurston winger finished a good length of the field try with the Wisbech defence caught defending narrowly, which also caused the next try scored to give Thurston 21 7-0 lead after 30 minutes.

Then came a wave of Thurston power and dominance. Ballam and Tully sealed a try bonus-point ahead of half time, giving Thurston a large margin over the away side.

The second half saw supremacy from the home side as they built a lead of 36-0. Wisbech would not be disheartened though and their spirit and will saw them battle until the end.

Replacement prop Steven Lynn on his 1st XV debut epitomised this when scored a wonderful try that capped off an excellent attacking move. Sam Anderson converted.

Thurston would score again but Wisbech gave it to the last, with Wisbech second row Jake Jackson denied having deemed to be held up in the dying embers of the game to leave the score at 50-7.

Wisbech Director of Rugby Leonard Veenendaal said:"The boys are extremely disappointed but whilst the score line wouldn't suggest it, the coaches can take some positives from the game, the way the boys adjusted and sorted the set-piece issues being one of them.

"When the referee allows a penalty kick in the first two minutes resulting in three points from a free kick you just know it's not going to be your day" "We will regroup at training, work on a few issues and look forward to welcoming Ipswich who are one place above us in the league to Harecroft road on Saturday"

Several players put their hands up never giving up battling right to the end, no one more so than Jake Jackson, the second row's tireless work in defence and at the rucks earned him the Wisbech Round Table man of the match award.

Next up, Wisbech 1st XV host Ipswich on Saturday 26 October 3pm kick-off, while the U18 Colts travel to Cambridge on Sunday 27th for a 12:30 Kick off.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Newly-wed Wisbech couple receive signed letter from West Ham United FC ahead of their big wedding day

Freddy and Tanya Guiver (pictured) received a signed congratulations letter from all at West Ham United FC before their big wedding day on Saturday, October 19. Picture: Supplied/Freddy Guiver

Lincolnshire man arrested on suspicion of drink-driving through Wisbech claims he had not been drinking

Man arrested for drink-driving in Wisbech says he hadn’t been drinking after he was spotted speeding in the Fens. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

‘Significant damage’ to rail bridge will slow down trains and close underpass to motorists for several weeks

The scene at Stonea Bridge at the 16ft in March this morning (October 21) after an agricultural machine – believed to be a carrot topper – struck the railway bridge. Network Rail engineers are now on site. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Rail bridge in the Fens hit again - engineers called to assess damage at Stonea after brick work dislodged

The scene at Stonea Bridge at the 16ft in March this morning (October 21) after an agricultural machine � believed to be a carrot topper � struck the railway bridge. Network Rail engineers are now on site. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

‘Her innocence is shattered’ - five-year-old girl seriously injured by ‘lunatic’ driver in A47 crash

Carlos Lester has been jailed for four years after injuring a five-year-old girl in an A47 crash in May. Picture: Submitted

Most Read

Newly-wed Wisbech couple receive signed letter from West Ham United FC ahead of their big wedding day

Freddy and Tanya Guiver (pictured) received a signed congratulations letter from all at West Ham United FC before their big wedding day on Saturday, October 19. Picture: Supplied/Freddy Guiver

Lincolnshire man arrested on suspicion of drink-driving through Wisbech claims he had not been drinking

Man arrested for drink-driving in Wisbech says he hadn’t been drinking after he was spotted speeding in the Fens. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

‘Significant damage’ to rail bridge will slow down trains and close underpass to motorists for several weeks

The scene at Stonea Bridge at the 16ft in March this morning (October 21) after an agricultural machine – believed to be a carrot topper – struck the railway bridge. Network Rail engineers are now on site. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Rail bridge in the Fens hit again - engineers called to assess damage at Stonea after brick work dislodged

The scene at Stonea Bridge at the 16ft in March this morning (October 21) after an agricultural machine � believed to be a carrot topper � struck the railway bridge. Network Rail engineers are now on site. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

‘Her innocence is shattered’ - five-year-old girl seriously injured by ‘lunatic’ driver in A47 crash

Carlos Lester has been jailed for four years after injuring a five-year-old girl in an A47 crash in May. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Wisbech get a hammering as they go down 50-7 to Thurston but coach was able to take some positives from the game

Thurston 50 – 7 Wisbech result from Saturday's match. Jake Jackson was man of the match

Giant tractor made from straw bales wins Fen farmer £1,000 for charity by winning Weetabix ‘wheat art’ competition

Martin Stuffins, farm operations manager from Thorney, Cambridgeshire, with the massive tractor made from straw bales that won a wheat art exhibition run by Weetabix. Picture: Supplied/Weetabix

‘Significant damage’ to rail bridge will slow down trains and close underpass to motorists for several weeks

The scene at Stonea Bridge at the 16ft in March this morning (October 21) after an agricultural machine – believed to be a carrot topper – struck the railway bridge. Network Rail engineers are now on site. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

REVIEW: The Horror at Hinchingbrooke House is a pure adrenaline rush that will scare you out of your skin

Just one of the frightening faces that you'll come across at Horror at Hinchingbrooke House, which runs until Sunday October 27. There are some tickets still available but you'll need to be quick. Picture: HORROR AT HINCHINGBROOKE HOUSE/FACEBOOK.

Former landlord Chris Kirby couldn’t bare to see his old pub going to ‘rack and ruin’ so he’s taken it back on and opens tonight

New owners Chris Kirby and Darren Mundy hope to transform The Cock Inn into a �proper entertainment venue� with live bands and DJs. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists