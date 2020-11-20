Advanced search

Hard work pays off for cricket star, 17, after earning pro academy deal

PUBLISHED: 12:57 20 November 2020

George Gowler (pictured) has joined the academy at Northamptonshire County Cricket Club having previously been part of the club�s Emerging Players Programme. Picture: SUPPLIED/ED GOWLER

George Gowler (pictured) has joined the academy at Northamptonshire County Cricket Club having previously been part of the club�s Emerging Players Programme. Picture: SUPPLIED/ED GOWLER

Archant

A young cricketer hopes earning an academy place at one of England’s professional cricket clubs can be the start of a bright and fruitful career in the sport.

George Gowler has joined the academy at Northamptonshire County Cricket Club having previously been part of the club�s Emerging Players Programme. Here, George is pictured after one of his first games for Cambridgeshire in 2014. Picture: SUPPLIED/ED GOWLERGeorge Gowler has joined the academy at Northamptonshire County Cricket Club having previously been part of the club�s Emerging Players Programme. Here, George is pictured after one of his first games for Cambridgeshire in 2014. Picture: SUPPLIED/ED GOWLER

George Gowler won his spot in the Northamptonshire County Cricket Club Academy having impressed in the club’s Emerging Players Programme (EPP) around two years ago.

The 17-year-old from March, who plays for Wisbech, said he always thought he would remain on the EPP, but was not expecting the chance of playing at a higher level to crop up.

“I was playing for Cambridgeshire at under 12s and we played against Northants, and a Northants coach was there,” George said.

“I got scouted from there, got invited to one of their training sessions and from there, I got invited onto the EPP.

George Gowler (right) has joined the academy at Northamptonshire County Cricket Club having previously been part of the club�s Emerging Players Programme. Picture: SUPPLIED/ED GOWLERGeorge Gowler (right) has joined the academy at Northamptonshire County Cricket Club having previously been part of the club�s Emerging Players Programme. Picture: SUPPLIED/ED GOWLER

“Because of the shortened season, I wasn’t expecting to get on the academy this year. To get that phone call from the academy director was really good.”

George, who has two brothers that also play at Wisbech and have represented Cambridgeshire, plans to feature for the Harecroft Road club on Saturdays while playing for Northants on Sunday.

The fast bowler will also have a chance to build on other cricketing skills such as batting and fielding, something father Ed is confident he will develop.

“When he was on the EPP, he was asked along to academy sessions and some of the squad, but you’re always on the sidelines,” he said.

MORE: March Year 10 pupil accepted into ‘Emerging Players Programme’ at Northamptonshire County Cricket Club

“To get the contract, the kit and everything that goes with it feels more important.

“They’ll be doing a lot of work on his fielding so at least he can bowl and field at a really good standard, and then his batting, he’ll have to work on himself.”

George can be buoyed by the amount of praise he has received following the announcement, including from his club.

“I’ve worked with George since he was 11 through Cambridgeshire and Wisbech and to see his progression to now is great to see,” James Williams, Wisbech’s first-team captain, said.

“He has put in a serious amount of work to get to where he is now, and all of us at Wisbech are really proud of his achievements and can’t wait to see what he can do for us and Northants in the coming years.”

George said he is confident he can manage expectations of appearing for both club and academy at the same time.

After helping his son progress throughout his junior years, Ed believes with hard work, one of the county’s sporting stars can shape his own destiny.

“I feel like I’ve helped him get to this stage and now it’s up to him to go on from here. He’s got to knuckle down, work hard, listen to his coaches and put a lot of his own time in, which will only come if he really wants to do it,” he added.

“I’ve lived every minute with him, so it’s really nice to see the amount of work he is putting in paying off.”

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Police officer allegedly swapped bar code on £9.95 box of Krispy Kreme donuts with 7p bag of carrots

Police disciplinary hearing will hear claims that on duty police officer Simon Read swapped bar code on �9,95 box of donuts for 7p bar code for a bag of carrots. The offence is alleged to have happened at Tesco Extra, Wisbech. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Dining pods get the green light despite neighbour’s objection

Dining pods at the Barn in Terrington have been agreed by West Norfolk Council. The retrospective application was approved despite a neighbour's objection about loss of privacy. Picture; WEST NORFOLK COUNCIL

Safety fears and overflowing bins among objections to house in multiple occupation (HMO) for 14

310 Churchill Road, Wisbech, It is proposed to turn it into a 14 person HMO by adding a rear extension, There have been objections. Picture; FENLAND PLANNING PORTAL

Motorist, 72, reverses by mistake out of A47 petrol station - killing driver of passing car

Stephen Titmarsh, 72, inadvertently reversed out of the BP garage (pictured) onto a main road on the A47 near Wansford, killing another motorist. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Burger entrepreneur Charlie Day delivers a great first day for enthusiastic customers

Great first day for Charlie Day as he opens his new cafe/takeaway in Wisbech. It was opened by Cllr Andy Maul, who ironically used to run Bygones cafe from the same premises before expanding to a bigger cafe down the road. Picture WISBECH TWEET

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Police officer allegedly swapped bar code on £9.95 box of Krispy Kreme donuts with 7p bag of carrots

Police disciplinary hearing will hear claims that on duty police officer Simon Read swapped bar code on �9,95 box of donuts for 7p bar code for a bag of carrots. The offence is alleged to have happened at Tesco Extra, Wisbech. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Dining pods get the green light despite neighbour’s objection

Dining pods at the Barn in Terrington have been agreed by West Norfolk Council. The retrospective application was approved despite a neighbour's objection about loss of privacy. Picture; WEST NORFOLK COUNCIL

Safety fears and overflowing bins among objections to house in multiple occupation (HMO) for 14

310 Churchill Road, Wisbech, It is proposed to turn it into a 14 person HMO by adding a rear extension, There have been objections. Picture; FENLAND PLANNING PORTAL

Motorist, 72, reverses by mistake out of A47 petrol station - killing driver of passing car

Stephen Titmarsh, 72, inadvertently reversed out of the BP garage (pictured) onto a main road on the A47 near Wansford, killing another motorist. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Burger entrepreneur Charlie Day delivers a great first day for enthusiastic customers

Great first day for Charlie Day as he opens his new cafe/takeaway in Wisbech. It was opened by Cllr Andy Maul, who ironically used to run Bygones cafe from the same premises before expanding to a bigger cafe down the road. Picture WISBECH TWEET

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Hard work pays off for cricket star, 17, after earning pro academy deal

George Gowler (pictured) has joined the academy at Northamptonshire County Cricket Club having previously been part of the club�s Emerging Players Programme. Picture: SUPPLIED/ED GOWLER

IT’S A MIRACLE: Dog stolen six years ago from 300 miles away to be reunited with owner

Cocker spaniel Bonnie was stolen six years ago from more than 300 miles away. After being handed into the care of Ravenswood Pet Rescue - following a few days of vet care and love at Terrington Veterinary Centre - she will finally be reunited with her owner tomorrow. Picture: RAVENSWOOD PET RESCUE

Motorcyclist killed in six-vehicle A17 crash is named

A sign beside the A17 at Terrington, where a motorcyclist in his 20s died after he was involved in a collision with other vehicles Picture: Chris Bishop

Family pays tribute to ‘loved’ partner and daughter who died in single-vehicle crash

Tributes have been paid to Emilia Komorowska, 25, of Pippin Close, Over, who died in a single-vehicle crash near Over on Sunday November 8. Her family described her as a loved partner and daughter. Picture: POLICE/FAMILY

Bomb scare a case of mistaken identity - it was a rusty pipe

After a suspected bomb was found on Norwood Road in March, police closed off the area. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND