Published: 8:50 AM June 9, 2021

Action from Ramsey vs Wisbech in the Cambs League. - Credit: Adrian Morton

James Williams led his Wisbech Town side to back-to-back wins in the county top flight with a hard-fought victory, while it was defeat for both March and Chatteris.

Josh Bowers’ 62 runs from 57 balls lifted Wisbech from 47-2 to 132-3, before Williams’ 48 in the middle order steered the visitors to 267-9 at Ramsey on Saturday.

Youngster George Gowler then notched 3-23 in reply, despite Michael Cafferkey’s 79, to help secure a 49-run triumph in Whitings & Partners Division One of the Cambs & Hunts Premier League.

There was not much for Wisbech’s 2nds in Whitings & Partners Division Three, the 3rds or 4ths who were all beaten.

A batting collapse saw March Town beaten by 17 runs at Stamford Town in the same division, despite Saranga Rajaguru’s 4-34.

After Stamford were skittled for 169, March looked to be cruising at 110-3 before seven wickets over 42 runs, including 6-29 from Scott Chamberlain, meant the Crows were all out for 152 within 39 overs.

March 2nds made it three consecutive wins in CCA Senior League Division One with a 92-run success partly thanks to 176 runs shared by two players.

Nigel Wright’s unbeaten 86 and David Haslegrave’s 90 helped the hosts recover from 15-2, before the visitors were bowled out for 130 at The Avenue.

March 3rds were beaten by Over 2nds in Division Four North while the 4ths conceded at City of Ely 3rds in Division Five North.

Chatteris lost by 68 runs to Longstanton Grasshoppers to remain bottom of CCA Senior League Division One, but the 2nds were in fine form.

Harry Matthews’ unbeaten 70 and 3-13 helped his side beat Needingworth by nine wickets to top Division Three North.

The Rutland League derby between Wisbech and March was conceded by the Crows on Sunday, although March 2nds reigned supreme in their eight-wicket win over Chatteris in the Fenland Trophy.

On Saturday, March go to league leaders Eaton Socon (12pm), the 2nds host Royston and the 3rds are at Over 2nds.

Wisbech host Histon (12pm), the 2nds visit Orton Park, the 3rds go to Sutton in Division One North as the 4ths host Chippenham 2nds in Division Four North.

Chatteris entertain Needingworth as both second teams play each other.

Sunday sees March at home to City CC while Wisbech play Barnack, both in Division One of the Rutland League, while Chatteris play Khalsa in the Fenland Trophy.

