News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > Sport

Gallery

Wisbech win hard-fought Cambs League battle in summer sunshine

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 8:50 AM June 9, 2021   
Ramsey vs Wisbech Cambs League June 5 2021

Action from Ramsey vs Wisbech in the Cambs League. - Credit: Adrian Morton

James Williams led his Wisbech Town side to back-to-back wins in the county top flight with a hard-fought victory, while it was defeat for both March and Chatteris. 

Josh Bowers’ 62 runs from 57 balls lifted Wisbech from 47-2 to 132-3, before Williams’ 48 in the middle order steered the visitors to 267-9 at Ramsey on Saturday. 

Youngster George Gowler then notched 3-23 in reply, despite Michael Cafferkey’s 79, to help secure a 49-run triumph in Whitings & Partners Division One of the Cambs & Hunts Premier League.

Ramsey vs Wisbech Cambs League June 5 2021

Action from Ramsey vs Wisbech in the Cambs League. - Credit: Adrian Morton

Ramsey vs Wisbech Cambs League June 5 2021

Action from Ramsey vs Wisbech in the Cambs League. - Credit: Adrian Morton

There was not much for Wisbech’s 2nds in Whitings & Partners Division Three, the 3rds or 4ths who were all beaten. 

A batting collapse saw March Town beaten by 17 runs at Stamford Town in the same division, despite Saranga Rajaguru’s 4-34. 

Ramsey vs Wisbech Cambs League June 5 2021

Action from Ramsey vs Wisbech in the Cambs League. - Credit: Adrian Morton

After Stamford were skittled for 169, March looked to be cruising at 110-3 before seven wickets over 42 runs, including 6-29 from Scott Chamberlain, meant the Crows were all out for 152 within 39 overs. 

March 2nds made it three consecutive wins in CCA Senior League Division One with a 92-run success partly thanks to 176 runs shared by two players. 

Ramsey vs Wisbech Cambs League June 5 2021

Action from Ramsey vs Wisbech in the Cambs League. - Credit: Adrian Morton

Most Read

  1. 1 E-scooter riders stopped as police crackdown on their illegal use
  2. 2 Adult gaming centre gets green light
  3. 3 Flytippers target same Fenland road two days in a row
  1. 4 Police describe as 'shocking' actions of banned driver
  2. 5 Paedophile asked teenage 'girl' for 'naked massages'
  3. 6 Table tennis club 'bitterly disappointed' to leave seven-year home
  4. 7 Fake police officers 'door knocking' in Fenland town
  5. 8 Police officer cleared of misconduct for stopping driver because he was Black
  6. 9 Yarn-bombers hit the Fens for centenary year
  7. 10 Plea to Boris to now fund £45m hospital scheme

Nigel Wright’s unbeaten 86 and David Haslegrave’s 90 helped the hosts recover from 15-2, before the visitors were bowled out for 130 at The Avenue. 

March 3rds were beaten by Over 2nds in Division Four North while the 4ths conceded at City of Ely 3rds in Division Five North. 

Ramsey vs Wisbech Cambs League June 5 2021

Action from Ramsey vs Wisbech in the Cambs League. - Credit: Adrian Morton

Ramsey vs Wisbech Cambs League June 5 2021

Action from Ramsey vs Wisbech in the Cambs League. - Credit: Adrian Morton

Chatteris lost by 68 runs to Longstanton Grasshoppers to remain bottom of CCA Senior League Division One, but the 2nds were in fine form. 

Harry Matthews’ unbeaten 70 and 3-13 helped his side beat Needingworth by nine wickets to top Division Three North. 

The Rutland League derby between Wisbech and March was conceded by the Crows on Sunday, although March 2nds reigned supreme in their eight-wicket win over Chatteris in the Fenland Trophy. 

Ramsey vs Wisbech Cambs League June 5 2021

Gary Freear in the field for Wisbech Town at Ramsey. - Credit: Adrian Morton

Ramsey vs Wisbech Cambs League June 5 2021

Action from Ramsey vs Wisbech in the Cambs League. - Credit: Adrian Morton

On Saturday, March go to league leaders Eaton Socon (12pm), the 2nds host Royston and the 3rds are at Over 2nds. 

Wisbech host Histon (12pm), the 2nds visit Orton Park, the 3rds go to Sutton in Division One North as the 4ths host Chippenham 2nds in Division Four North. 

Chatteris entertain Needingworth as both second teams play each other. 

Ramsey vs Wisbech Cambs League June 5 2021

George Gowler claiming for a wicket for Wisbech Town at Ramsey. - Credit: Adrian Morton

Sunday sees March at home to City CC while Wisbech play Barnack, both in Division One of the Rutland League, while Chatteris play Khalsa in the Fenland Trophy. 

Ramsey vs Wisbech Cambs League June 5 2021

Gary Freear eyeing the ball for a catch at Ramsey. - Credit: Adrian Morton

Ramsey vs Wisbech Cambs League June 5 2021

George Gowler bowling for Wisbech Town at Ramsey. - Credit: Adrian Morton

Ramsey vs Wisbech June 5 2021

Action from Ramsey vs Wisbech in the Cambs League. - Credit: Adrian Morton

Ramsey vs Wisbech Cambs League June 5 2021

Action from Ramsey vs Wisbech in the Cambs League. - Credit: Adrian Morton

Cricket
Wisbech News
March News
Chatteris News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A woman in her 20s from Wisbech has died following a collision on the A605 between Coates and March this morning (June 3).

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Woman dies after crash between van and car

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
The Red Lion, Wisbech, on North Brink. Open for business.  

Facebook

‘No shows’ threaten livelihood of popular pub

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
White Lion, Wisbech

Hotelier nets £241k in six months for housing Fenland’s homeless

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The massive warehouse on Manea Road, Wimblington, built by Knowles that is in breach of planning permission.  

Fenland District Council | Exclusive

Knowles' builds warehouse bigger than agreed as enforcement begins

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus