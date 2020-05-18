Cricket coach shares top tips for pupils in skills video
PUBLISHED: 17:18 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:18 18 May 2020
Archant
Sports staff at Wisbech Grammar School have been using up their spare time during the coronavirus lockdown by making short training videos for their pupils.
Teachers have been creating videos focusing on certain sports for pupils to learn from and develop specific skills, such as rugby, hockey and netball, as well as taking part in fun challenges.
Steve Goldsmith, cricket coach at the school, is one of those teachers and has decided to focus on two key skills: bowling and batting.
In the bowling video, Mr Goldsmith talks through the different ways on handling the ball, as well as offering tips on aligning your body when at the crease.
He also advises pupils to watch Norwich-born and Warwickshire bowler Olly Stone’s technique, but Mr Goldsmith said that “I would suggest you try it (bowling) from a side-on position with everything lined up. Stay safe everybody.”
