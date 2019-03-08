Advanced search

HOCKEY: Wisbech Grammar 1st X1 U18 girls crowned county champions at Tier 4 County Finals in Cambridge

PUBLISHED: 14:49 03 October 2019

Wisbech Grammar1st X1 U18 girls (pictured) were crowned county champions at the Tier 4 County Finals on Tuesday, September 24. Picture: Supplied

Wisbech Grammar1st X1 U18 girls (pictured) were crowned county champions at the Tier 4 County Finals on Tuesday, September 24. Picture: Supplied

Sandra Taylor @ WGS

The Wisbech Grammar 1st X1 under 18 girls were crowned champions at a county final game last week.

The team first played against Kimbolton and although Wisbech Grammar Sschool (WGS) went 1 - 0 in the first six minutes, they dominated the game.

They managed to pull back the score from a short corner, with an incredible shot by Issy Oldershaw to Ellis.

After the interval, the girls settled and started to play some good interlocking hockey and it wasn't long before they took the lead.

Win 2 - 1

The second game started with a higher intensity and WGS had to work hard in defence to keep the Saffron Walden girls at bay.

Tia Bideau scored early to enable the WGS team to settle, but Saffron Walden found a gap and took advantage levelling the score at half time.

Win 2 - 1

The final game was intense with opportunities being missed at either end.

It was a nail-biting finale in the second half but fortunately Tia Bideau found the net to level the score.

In the last few minutes, WGS scored to take the lead from another Ella Scott goal and they worked incredibly hard to keep Stephen Perse at bay.

Win 2 - 1

