Wisbech clubs come together as sport returns from months of lockdown

PUBLISHED: 10:29 15 July 2020

Wisbech Town first-team captain James Williams is pleased with the work done at the club’s Harecroft Road ground during lockdown as he aims to give youth a chance this season. Picture: IAN CARTER

Wisbech Town first-team captain James Williams is pleased with the work done at the club's Harecroft Road ground during lockdown as he aims to give youth a chance this season. Picture: IAN CARTER

From repointing the patio to cutting the pitches, members and volunteers at two of Wisbech’s sports clubs have been hard at work as they prepare to return for the first time in months.

Both Wisbech Town cricket and hockey clubs have been working on their Harecroft Road ground as they prepare to return to action after the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: FACEBOOK/WISBECH TOWN CRICKET CLUBBoth Wisbech Town cricket and hockey clubs have been working on their Harecroft Road ground as they prepare to return to action after the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: FACEBOOK/WISBECH TOWN CRICKET CLUB

The town’s cricket and hockey clubs came together to complete essential work to their Harecroft Road ground, as sport makes a welcome return after the coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased.

Although it’s the off-season for hockey, members still wanted to help their cricketing colleagues finish some important jobs, including cutting down large trees and deep-cleaning the clubhouse ready for use.

James Williams, who replaced Gary Freear as captain of Wisbech Town CC’s first-team for this season, said: “There’s been an incredible amount of work.

“It’s been good a lot of people have got stuck in since then. Since the green light that cricket could go ahead, we were all systems go and managed to get two good games of cricket on the weekend just gone.”

Writing on social media, both the cricket and hockey clubs thanked those who played their part in keeping the facilities up to a high standard.

A message from the joint committee said: “What a truly superb effort. It’s a day that makes you realise the things that we can achieve when we all pull together for the good of our club.”

There was no time wasted in returning to home comforts for the cricket club, who hosted an inter-club match and a friendly with Downham Town last weekend, where they won by 120 runs.

Williams leads his team for their Cambs & Hunts Premier League opener this Saturday (July 18), a trip to Eaton Socon 1sts in Whitings & Partners Division One, which will field fewer teams and played using a 40-over format.

A play-off system has also been introduced for the top four sides, but the Wisbech stalwart believes this is not the main target.

MORE: March Town skipper confident in building on successful Cambs League season as cricket returns

“At this time of year, we spend so much time with each other, it’s nice to get back out there and spend some time with the boys and people heavily involved with the club,” Williams said.

“We want to come as high as we can and aim to get into those play-offs, but it’s an opportunity to give the younger players to play that higher standard and see what they can do at that level.

“The ultimate aim is to get these youngsters and second-team players the opportunity to put in that first-team level of cricket.”

Wisbech are hosting another inter-club friendly this Saturday, the 2nds visit Castor in CCA Division Two North on Saturday, July 25, the 3rds host Kimbolton 2nds in CCA Group L on Saturday, August 8 while the Sunday XI open their Rutland League Division One season at Peterborough Town 1sts on Sunday, July 26.

