Wisbech tennis youngsters shine bright as they retain singles titles

Sophie Tjurina (left), 14, and Seth Brigg-Williams (right), 15, retained their singles titles at a Wisbech Tennis Club event.

Two of Wisbech Tennis Club’s youngest stars produced impressive performances to retain their singles titles for another year.

Sophie Tjurina, 14, retained her singles title at a Wisbech Tennis Club event.

Sophie Tjurina, 14, and Seth Briggs-Williams, 15, who both attend the town’s Thomas Clarkson Academy, won the honours against Wendy Cropp and club coach Bruno Maraschin respectively.

Hard-hitting shots from Sophie proved decisive as she beat Wendy, a six-time champion, 6-1, 6-0.

In a match that both players showed some exceptional shots, Seth prevailed over Bruno in a tense final 6-4, 6-2.

The club also hosted the plate finals for those knocked out in the first round of the championships.

Seth Brigg-Williams, 15, retained his singles title at a Wisbech Tennis Club event.

In the ladies’ match, Jacqui West secured a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Anne Piccaver, while in the men’s, Jason Smith beat Andy Lister in a marathon match, 6-3, 7-6.

Sue Pitcher presented the players with their trophies in front of a socially distanced crowd.

For more information on the club, visit www.wisbechtennisclub.org.uk or visit the Wisbech Tennis Club Facebook page.