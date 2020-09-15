Wisbech tennis youngsters shine bright as they retain singles titles
PUBLISHED: 12:17 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:17 15 September 2020
Two of Wisbech Tennis Club’s youngest stars produced impressive performances to retain their singles titles for another year.
Sophie Tjurina, 14, and Seth Briggs-Williams, 15, who both attend the town’s Thomas Clarkson Academy, won the honours against Wendy Cropp and club coach Bruno Maraschin respectively.
Hard-hitting shots from Sophie proved decisive as she beat Wendy, a six-time champion, 6-1, 6-0.
In a match that both players showed some exceptional shots, Seth prevailed over Bruno in a tense final 6-4, 6-2.
The club also hosted the plate finals for those knocked out in the first round of the championships.
In the ladies’ match, Jacqui West secured a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Anne Piccaver, while in the men’s, Jason Smith beat Andy Lister in a marathon match, 6-3, 7-6.
Sue Pitcher presented the players with their trophies in front of a socially distanced crowd.
For more information on the club, visit www.wisbechtennisclub.org.uk or visit the Wisbech Tennis Club Facebook page.
