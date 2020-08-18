Wisbech Tennis Club raise over £25,000 to help fund new courts

Wisbech Tennis Club has helped raise funds for the development of two new tarmacadam courts. Picture: SUE TOLLIDAY Archant

Over £25,000 has been raised to help Wisbech Tennis Club with the building of two new courts.

The club is contributing the amount, raised from member subs and fundraising over recent years, to help fund the development of two tarmacadam courts, which is expected to take 10 weeks to complete.

The new courts will provide players with a choice of surfaces to play on, alongside the two existing all-weather artificial clay courts built in 2014.

Club member John Jewson has also helped with the initial groundworks by removing soil from the site, free of charge.

A Wisbech Tennis Club spokesperson said: “This latest project is only possible due to a great deal of hard work from members of the committee to apply for, and secure the funding from a number of different sources. These include Amey, Cambs LTA, Robert Hall Trust and Sport England.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported the club during this period, particularly the fundraising events and 100 Club.”

The club’s finals day singles and plate championships will take place on Sunday, September 13, with the plate finals starting at 10.30am followed by the ladies and men’s singles finals at 12.30pm.

There will also be a Fed style tournament from 3pm the same day.

Wisbech Tennis Club’s annual general meeting will be held on Saturday, September 19 at 4pm in the club’s car park to enable social distancing, and everyone is welcome.

For more information on the club’s events, visit http://www.wisbechtennisclub.org.uk/.

