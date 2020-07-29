Wisbech Tennis Club encourages youngsters to play through August lessons
PUBLISHED: 14:00 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:00 29 July 2020
Archant
Want to get into tennis or build on your skills? Wisbech Tennis Club will be doing just that.
The club is offering lessons for both new and existing junior players aged five to 17-years-old at their home on Harecroft Road throughout August.
Juniors can attend up to 12 lessons, which will be played in small groups and age group ranges, with all equipment being provided.
A spokesperson for On2Court, the tennis coaching organisation behind the lessons at Wisbech, said: “Our future plans are to increase the competitive opportunities available by running some regular internal competitions for all ages.
“The club has an enormous amount of potential for expansion and we look forward to helping them achieve their development goal.”
The On2Court programme costs £20 and booking is essential as there is limited availability.
For more information, visit https://on2court.co.uk/venues/wisbech-tennis-club or email info@on2court.co.uk.
