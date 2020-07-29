Advanced search

Wisbech Tennis Club encourages youngsters to play through August lessons

PUBLISHED: 14:00 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:00 29 July 2020

Wisbech Tennis Club is offering new and existing young players lessons through August. Picture: WISBECH TENNIS CLUB

Wisbech Tennis Club is offering new and existing young players lessons through August. Picture: WISBECH TENNIS CLUB

Want to get into tennis or build on your skills? Wisbech Tennis Club will be doing just that.

The club is offering lessons for both new and existing junior players aged five to 17-years-old at their home on Harecroft Road throughout August.

Juniors can attend up to 12 lessons, which will be played in small groups and age group ranges, with all equipment being provided.

A spokesperson for On2Court, the tennis coaching organisation behind the lessons at Wisbech, said: “Our future plans are to increase the competitive opportunities available by running some regular internal competitions for all ages.

“The club has an enormous amount of potential for expansion and we look forward to helping them achieve their development goal.”

The On2Court programme costs £20 and booking is essential as there is limited availability.

For more information, visit https://on2court.co.uk/venues/wisbech-tennis-club or email info@on2court.co.uk.

Most Read

Two teenagers released on bail following Wisbech arson attack

Fire crews tackle a blaze at Mouth Lane, Wisbech St Mary, Speculation among residents is that it was deliberate. Picture; WISBECH STANDARD READER

Police are ‘keeping an open mind’ as to whether two Wisbech incidents from this weekend are linked

Police were called to two incidents in Oil Mill Lane, in Wisbech, this weekend. Pictures: Google Street View

Do you recognise these men? CCTV images capture a group breaking into Ely House in Wisbech

Do you recognise any of these people? CCTV at Ely House in Wisbech captured the group breaking into the property at 4:30pm on Sunday July 26 2020. Pictures: Sidney Imafidon

‘We are not the police’ says councillor who will not challenge customers in his shop who are not wearing face coverings

Cllr Steve Tierney (RIGHT), who owns Madhouse comic shop in Alexandra Road, Wisbech, wiht MP Steve Barclay. Cllr Tierney says he will not challenge customers who are not wearing face coverings. Picture; ARCHANT

Auditors expect Cambridgeshire County Council to weather the storm despite buying a cinema, shops, restaurants, student flats and a business park ahead of the Covid-19 pandemic

Cromwell Road Leisure Park on the south side of Wisbech on the B198 and a short distance from the junction with the A47. The park is anchored by a 97,000 sq ft Tesco Extra store, that was not included in the sale to Cambridgeshire County Council. They bought The Light cinema, Frankie & Bennys and Prezzo. Picture: PRIME LOCATION

