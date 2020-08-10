Key workers rewarded for work throughout coronavirus pandemic by Fenland tennis club

Staff at the NHS and other key workers have been rewarded for their work during the coronavirus pandemic by one Fenland sports club.

As a ‘thank you’ to those who have carried on working throughout lockdown, Wisbech Tennis Club has offered another act of goodwill.

Gary Fitzjohn, one of the club’s coaches, will provide free tennis lessons for those interested on Sunday, August 16 between 1-4pm at the courts on Harecroft Road.

This is just one of the activities that adults in the Fens can get involved in, after the club launched adult coaching courses in association with On2Court last week.

Speaking on the lessons for NHS staff and other key workers, a Wisbech Tennis Club spokesperson said: “All equipment will be provided. Please contact Gary on garyfitzjohn@btinternet.com to reserve your place or for further information.

“Full details on Wisbech Tennis Club can be found on https://www.wisbechtennisclub.org.uk.

