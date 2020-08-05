Advanced search

Adults encouraged to take part in coaching lessons thanks to Wisbech Tennis Club

PUBLISHED: 17:25 05 August 2020

Wisbech Tennis Club are now offering adult coaching courses at their Harecroft Road home. Picture: SUSAN TOLLIDAY/WISBECH TENNIS CLUB

Wisbech Tennis Club are now offering adult coaching courses at their Harecroft Road home. Picture: SUSAN TOLLIDAY/WISBECH TENNIS CLUB

It’s not just children that can benefit from Wisbech Tennis Club’s summer lessons, but adults too.

The club, in association with On2Court, have begun their adult coaching courses in small groups at their Harecroft Road home.

The courses, which started on Tuesday, August 4, will also take place on Saturday, August 8 between 12.30-1.30pm and will run every Tuesday and Saturday for four weeks.

A Wisbech Tennis Club spokesperson said: “These will be small fun group lessons with a maximum of five players per session.

“All equipment will be provided just turn and play, but due to limited availability booking is required.”

MORE: Wisbech Tennis Club encourages youngsters to play through August lessons

The club are also offering both new and existing junior players aged five to 17-years-old lessons to help build on their skills and introducing them to the sport.

For more information on the courses and to book your place, visit https://on2court.co.uk/venues/wisbech-tennis-club or email info@on2court.co.uk.

