Three Counties’ Tracy battles adversity to achieve her marathon goal

PUBLISHED: 09:00 15 December 2020

Sarah-jane Macdonald

Three Counties Running Club took part in marathons, ultra-runs and muddy trails, with member Tracy Adams managing to achieve her marathon goal. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Tracy Adams marked a personal achievement after battling adversity to achieve her goal.

The Three Counties Running Club member trained for a marathon a few years ago, but pulled out and took a year off the track.

After booking the Peterborough half-marathon, Covid-19 struck and the event was cancelled, but on Sunday, she covered the 26.2-mile distance with a little help from her friends.

Tracy, joined at different stages by teammates, finished the route in 4:43:55.

Matt Hunter also took on his own challenge part way through Tracy’s run by completing 27.8 miles in a time of 5:16:48.

The Thetford Trails 10k race proved wet and muddy for TCRC members, which consisted of a two-lap run through High Lodge.

Steve Rhodes finished the course in 50:02, followed by Amy Baxter in 50:39, Janette Smith in 1:12:09 and Sandra Rhodes in 1:12:10.

This weekend sees members take part in the TCRC virtual Christmas 5k race.

Three Counties' Tracy battles adversity to achieve her marathon goal

