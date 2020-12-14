Three Counties’ Tracy battles adversity to achieve her marathon goal
PUBLISHED: 09:00 15 December 2020
Tracy Adams marked a personal achievement after battling adversity to achieve her goal.
The Three Counties Running Club member trained for a marathon a few years ago, but pulled out and took a year off the track.
After booking the Peterborough half-marathon, Covid-19 struck and the event was cancelled, but on Sunday, she covered the 26.2-mile distance with a little help from her friends.
Tracy, joined at different stages by teammates, finished the route in 4:43:55.
Matt Hunter also took on his own challenge part way through Tracy’s run by completing 27.8 miles in a time of 5:16:48.
The Thetford Trails 10k race proved wet and muddy for TCRC members, which consisted of a two-lap run through High Lodge.
Steve Rhodes finished the course in 50:02, followed by Amy Baxter in 50:39, Janette Smith in 1:12:09 and Sandra Rhodes in 1:12:10.
This weekend sees members take part in the TCRC virtual Christmas 5k race.
