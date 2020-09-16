Hockey club opens bright future for youngsters through leaders’ initiative

Wisbech Town Hockey Club held an inter-club match as they launched their young leaders’ initiative. From left: Ciaran Lowe, Oli Mitchell, Emily Thomas, Ellie Padmore, Izzy Gowler and Will Smithee. Front: Alastair Mitchell. Picture: WISBECH TOWN HOCKEY CLUB Archant

Young hockey players in the Fens can continue their development thanks to a new initiative.

The ‘young leaders’ initiative, launched by Wisbech Town Hockey Club (WTHC) this season, allows under 18 members who have been through the club’s development programme to pass on their knowledge, organise fixtures, umpire, support and assist coaching junior players.

An inter-club match was also held on Friday, September 11 involving 20 of its under 12 and under 14 members.

From 13-years-old, juniors are able to play adult league hockey, which could be a daunting process.

A WTHC spokesperson said: “One of the things this new initiative will do is make this transition a smoother one for young players.

“All our young leaders play in the adult league teams and cover a range of outfield positions and goalkeepers.

“Some have also gone on to gain qualifications enabling them to umpire league level matches, which is a great achievement and an invaluable asset to the club.

“They are all giving their time and experience voluntarily and the club appreciates all they are able to offer in this role.”

