Wisbech Rugby Club hard at work for NatWest RugbyForce day amid lockdown

Wisbech Rugby Club have been hard at work improving their facilities as part of NatWest RugbyForce 2020, and have also welcomed Owyn Davies from Saffron Walden. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB Archant

Wisbech Rugby Club have showed their determination to improve facilities at their Chapel Road, despite months of lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wisbech Rugby Club have been hard at work improving their facilities as part of NatWest RugbyForce 2020, and have also welcomed Owyn Davies from Saffron Walden. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB Wisbech Rugby Club have been hard at work improving their facilities as part of NatWest RugbyForce 2020, and have also welcomed Owyn Davies from Saffron Walden. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

The club have been part of the NatWest RugbyForce event for this year, where work began during the closed season in May, which concluded on two successful work days on September 5 and 12.

The main project was the building of a new fence at the front of the clubhouse and gravelling the area behind the fence, supported by A R Haddon & Sons whom the club would like to thank for their help during the project.

Screens were installed on the bar and kitchen servery, and the club thanks Dawbarn & Sons and Burton Property Services for supporting this work.

Other jobs completed on the days included: cleaning the roof and gutters; tree management; cutting back overhanging foliage; straightening floodlight posts; levelling and reseeding on a pitch; cleaning training equipment and cleaning the bar.

Wisbech Rugby Club have been hard at work improving their facilities as part of NatWest RugbyForce 2020, and have also welcomed Owyn Davies from Saffron Walden. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB Wisbech Rugby Club have been hard at work improving their facilities as part of NatWest RugbyForce 2020, and have also welcomed Owyn Davies from Saffron Walden. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

The club also thanks Peter Lankfer, Mark Goude and David Wadsley for providing specialist equipment and tools.

The club said it is grateful to all those sponsors and volunteers who took part in what club chairman Leonard Veenendaal has called “the best work days the club has had in many years.”

MORE: Father and son join forces in coaching boost for Wisbech Rugby Club

Wisbech are hosting a Ready4Rugby 10-a-side touch event on Saturday, September 26. Players are asked to arrive at 1.30pm changed and ready to start with their own drinks bottle.

Wisbech Rugby Club have been hard at work improving their facilities as part of NatWest RugbyForce 2020, and have also welcomed Owyn Davies (pictured) from Saffron Walden. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB Wisbech Rugby Club have been hard at work improving their facilities as part of NatWest RugbyForce 2020, and have also welcomed Owyn Davies (pictured) from Saffron Walden. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

The afternoon will take place at these times:

- 2pm - 2:45pm - skills training/warm-up and first round of 10-a-side touch rugby;

- 3pm - 3:45pm - second round of 10-a-side touch rugby;

- 4pm – 6pm - 2019/20 club awards;

Wisbech Rugby Club have been hard at work improving their facilities as part of NatWest RugbyForce 2020, and have also welcomed Owyn Davies from Saffron Walden. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB Wisbech Rugby Club have been hard at work improving their facilities as part of NatWest RugbyForce 2020, and have also welcomed Owyn Davies from Saffron Walden. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

- 6pm - depart.

The bar will be serving from 3pm with managed access and outdoors seating only. The kitchen will be serving burgers and chips from 3:30pm, spectators are welcome and the event will follow social distancing guidelines.

Wisbech have welcomed Army under 23 player Owyn Davies to the club from Saffron Walden RFC.

Davies can play either as a centre or wing player.

Wisbech Rugby Club have been hard at work improving their facilities as part of NatWest RugbyForce 2020, and have also welcomed Owyn Davies from Saffron Walden. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB Wisbech Rugby Club have been hard at work improving their facilities as part of NatWest RugbyForce 2020, and have also welcomed Owyn Davies from Saffron Walden. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

Head coach Gerhard Wessels said: “Owyn is a very strong defender, such are Owyn’s physical attributes that he has on several occasions played at hooker for the Army under-23’s.

“Owyn will add depth to our backline and with his utility skills he will be an asset to the squad.”

Wisbech Rugby Club have been hard at work improving their facilities as part of NatWest RugbyForce 2020, and have also welcomed Owyn Davies from Saffron Walden. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB Wisbech Rugby Club have been hard at work improving their facilities as part of NatWest RugbyForce 2020, and have also welcomed Owyn Davies from Saffron Walden. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

You may also want to watch: