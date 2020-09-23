Wisbech Tennis Club wrap up finals day with dramatic finish in Fed tournament

Wisbech Tennis Club held a Fed style tournament which was decided on bonus points. From left to right, the winning team: Simon Hester, Dylan Slow, Dave Brown, captain Genia Giles and Sophie Tjurina. Picture: SUE TOLLIDAY Archant

It was a tight contest at Wisbech Tennis Club’s latest tournament as they wrapped up a full finals day.

Five teams of five players competed in the Fed style tournament on Sunday, September 13, with each team playing each other twice as one player played singles competition while the other two couples played pairs.

Each game was over eight minutes long and a bonus point was given if anyone scored over 15 points.

The teams, captained by Genia Giles and Seth Briggs-Williams could not be separated, which meant the winner was decided on the most bonus points.

Dylan Slow finished undefeated in his singles matches, ultimately leading him and the team of Simon Hester, Dave Brown, Genia Giles and Sophie Tjurina to victory while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

For more information on Wisbech Tennis Club, visit www.wisbechtennisclub.org.uk or their Facebook page.

