Juniors rewarded for hard work at Wisbech Rugby Club awards event

Wisbech Rugby Club held their annual minis and junior awards for age groups ranging from under 7 to under 12.

Wisbech Rugby Club’s minis and junior section held their annual end-of-season awards for the 2019-20 season.

Wisbech Rugby Club held their annual minis and junior awards for age groups ranging from under 7 to under 12.

The presentation on Sunday, September 27, was held outdoors and within their own age groups after their usual training sessions the same morning.

Ollie Lucraft (under 7s/8s), Will Wicks (under 9s), Zack Upton (under 10s) and Sandria Zmicerevskis (under 12s) won player of the season for their age groups.

In the most improved player category, Neeve Goodger (under 7s/8s), Josh Taylor (under 9s), Charlie Coleman (under 10s) and Ashton Brown (under 12s) all won.

Meanwhile, Sam Booty (under 7s/8s), George Warby (under 9s), Harry Swann (under 10s) and Archie Grange-Hall (under 12s) were crowned players’ player for their age groups.

Wisbech Rugby Club held their annual minis and junior awards for age groups ranging from under 7 to under 12.

The day before, under 10s coach James Cox scooped the Wildcats player and chairman’s cup awards, while club secretary Dave Dobson, also under 7s coach, was named clubman of the year.

Marcus Hall, age grade chairman at Wisbech Rugby Club, said: “It’s great to be able to make sure we did not miss this awards presentation, as all of our players put 100 per cent effort and commitment into each game during each season and it’s great to see all of the smiling faces.

“I would like to thank all of our coaches, senior players helping with Sunday coaching, parents and the volunteer helpers.”

Wisbech Rugby Club held their annual minis and junior awards for age groups ranging from under 7 to under 12.

Wisbech Rugby Club held their annual minis and junior awards for age groups ranging from under 7 to under 12.

Wisbech Rugby Club held their annual minis and junior awards for age groups ranging from under 7 to under 12.

Wisbech Rugby Club held their annual minis and junior awards for age groups ranging from under 7 to under 12.

Wisbech Rugby Club held their annual minis and junior awards for age groups ranging from under 7 to under 12.

