Wisbech Rugby Club announce committee roles for new season following virtual meeting
PUBLISHED: 15:22 05 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:22 05 October 2020
Wisbech Rugby Club’s management committee will stay on after a decision was made at its first virtual annual general meeting (AGM).
The meeting, which normally takes place in June, was postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic, but a decision was taken to hold a Zoom meeting on Wednesday, September 30.
Following a report from chairman Leonard Veenendaal and questions, the AGM elected its officers for the 2020-21 season, and a proposal was put forward that the management committee would continue in their roles.
Club secretary Dave Dobson was in favour of the proposal, saying that continuity in the management of the club was essential in the current circumstances.
Dobson also thanked the current management committee members for their support in enforcing plans which were still ongoing to cope with Covid-19.
The motion was carried out unanimously and club management committee roles that were confirmed were: president Peter Turner; chairperson Leonard Veenendaal; club treasurer Ben Wicks; club secretary Dave Dobson; club captain David Wadsley; chair of age grade rugby Marcus Hall; club safeguarding and data officer Simon Blackwell; club health and safety officer Lewis Mews.
Dobson also thanked, on behalf of the committee, those who took on volunteer roles and for their service over the past year.
