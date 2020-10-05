Advanced search

Wisbech Rugby Club announce committee roles for new season following virtual meeting

PUBLISHED: 15:22 05 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:22 05 October 2020

Wisbech Rugby Club have announced that the management committee will continue in their roles for the 2020-21 season. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

Wisbech Rugby Club’s management committee will stay on after a decision was made at its first virtual annual general meeting (AGM).

Peter Turner. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUBPeter Turner. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

The meeting, which normally takes place in June, was postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic, but a decision was taken to hold a Zoom meeting on Wednesday, September 30.

Following a report from chairman Leonard Veenendaal and questions, the AGM elected its officers for the 2020-21 season, and a proposal was put forward that the management committee would continue in their roles.

Club secretary Dave Dobson was in favour of the proposal, saying that continuity in the management of the club was essential in the current circumstances.

Dobson also thanked the current management committee members for their support in enforcing plans which were still ongoing to cope with Covid-19.

Leonard Veenendaal. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUBLeonard Veenendaal. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

MORE: Wisbech Rugby Club spread joy in lockdown with annual awards night

The motion was carried out unanimously and club management committee roles that were confirmed were: president Peter Turner; chairperson Leonard Veenendaal; club treasurer Ben Wicks; club secretary Dave Dobson; club captain David Wadsley; chair of age grade rugby Marcus Hall; club safeguarding and data officer Simon Blackwell; club health and safety officer Lewis Mews.

Dobson also thanked, on behalf of the committee, those who took on volunteer roles and for their service over the past year.

Ben Wicks. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUBBen Wicks. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

Simon Blackwell. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUBSimon Blackwell. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

Sid James. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUBSid James. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

David Wadsley. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUBDavid Wadsley. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

Iwan Jones. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUBIwan Jones. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

Marcus Hall. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUBMarcus Hall. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

Lewis Mews. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUBLewis Mews. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

