New signings aim to boost Wisbech Rugby Club’s chances of success

Wisbech Rugby Club have boosted their chances of success by welcoming five new signings. Here, Josh Ferguson (red and black) in a tackle. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB Archant

Wisbech Rugby Club have boosted their chances of success for the 2020-21 season with a crop of new signings.

Wisbech Rugby Club have boosted their chances of success by welcoming five new signings, including Tom Groves (pictured). Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB Wisbech Rugby Club have boosted their chances of success by welcoming five new signings, including Tom Groves (pictured). Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

Chris Parry, Josh Ferguson, Tom Groves, Dale Dunmore and Isaia Baro have all arrived at Chapel Road as Wisbech prepare to do battle in the Eastern Counties League.

Parry, who plays on the back row, faced his new club when playing for Saffron Walden in the county cup final in 2018 and also represents the Corps of Royal Engineers team in rugby union, rugby league and sevens competition, captaining the 33 Engineer Regiment squad for the previous three seasons.

Back row player Ferguson, who played for Saffron Walden last season, boasts international rugby league caps for Germany and can also play as a forward.

Front row star Groves comes to Fenland having won the ‘player of the season’ award with the Corps of Royal Engineers in rugby union and rugby league over the last two campaigns, while fellow front rower Dunmore, 26, featured for the 33 Engineer Regiment at Carver Barracks for two years.

Wisbech Rugby Club have boosted their chances of success by welcoming five new signings, including Chris Parry (pictured). Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB Wisbech Rugby Club have boosted their chances of success by welcoming five new signings, including Chris Parry (pictured). Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

Baro, a versatile Fijian player known as ‘Atu’, can play full-back, wing or centre and is known for his pace, footwork and low centre of gravity.

Leonard Veenendaal, director of rugby at Wisbech Rugby Club, said: “All five players are great additions to the squad. They are all fierce competitors who bring experience, leadership and a blend of physical presence and pace on the pitch.

“The return of Mark Laws to Wisbech further adds to the new signings for next season.”

Veenendaal added: “The club also has a number of upcoming young players who we believe will make a real contribution to the senior squad.

“Gerhard Wessels, Jacques Voster and Stephen Senior are also playing again next season, so the senior squad is characterised by considerable experience, rugby talent and leadership.”

Wisbech have also welcomed back second row Nathan Goodale and utility back James Napier, who both return following a season’s absence.

Pre-season training continues every Tuesday and Thursday from 7pm under England Rugby’s ‘return to rugby’ guidelines, where head coach Wessels will take his first session on Tuesday, August 4.

New players are welcome and all players should bring their own drinks bottle.

For more information, visit https://www.pitchero.com/clubs/wisbechrufc/ or go to the Wisbech Rugby Club Facebook page.

Wisbech Rugby Club have boosted their chances of success by welcoming five new signings, including Dale Dunmore (pictured). Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB Wisbech Rugby Club have boosted their chances of success by welcoming five new signings, including Dale Dunmore (pictured). Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

Wisbech Rugby Club have boosted their chances of success by welcoming five new signings, including Isaia Baro (pictured). Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB Wisbech Rugby Club have boosted their chances of success by welcoming five new signings, including Isaia Baro (pictured). Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

