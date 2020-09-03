Advanced search

Father and son join forces in coaching boost for Wisbech Rugby Club

PUBLISHED: 16:28 03 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:28 03 September 2020

Wisbech have signed Darryl Veenendaal (left) as a consultant coach and Adam Woods-McGrath (right). Picture: SUPPLIED/WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

Wisbech have signed Darryl Veenendaal (left) as a consultant coach and Adam Woods-McGrath (right). Picture: SUPPLIED/WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

Archant

Wisbech Rugby Club have pulled off a transfer coup with the arrival of a new consultant coach.

Darryl Veenendaal will work with Wisbech on a part-time basis. Picture: SUPPLIED/WISBECH RUGBY CLUBDarryl Veenendaal will work with Wisbech on a part-time basis. Picture: SUPPLIED/WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

Darryl Veenendaal has joined his hometown club on a part-time basis, linking up with father and Wisbech’s director of rugby, Leonard Veenendaal.

The former Bedford Blues star already boasts some coaching experience after joining Championship side Ampthill as a player-coach last year, where he was responsible for the team’s attacking play as well as for the backs in attack and defence.

Darryl, who made 150 appearances for Bedford and played over 110 times for Championship rivals Nottingham, will work alongside head coach Gerhard Wessels and has also signed for Cambridge RUFC as player-coach.

Speaking on his arrival, Cambridge RUFC said on their website: “With nearly 250 championship games under his belt, Darryl will become a valuable asset both on and off the field.

Wisbech have signed second row Adam Woods-McGrath. Picture: SUPPLIED/WISBECH RUGBY CLUBWisbech have signed second row Adam Woods-McGrath. Picture: SUPPLIED/WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

“He joins us from a player coaching role at Ampthill RFC where he helped steer the team’s attack. His overall game awareness and tactical appreciation will complement our playing philosophy.”

On the addition of Darryl, Veenendaal said utilising his son’s experience would help boost the team both on and off the pitch.

He said: “Darryl has regularly helped us out over the last couple of seasons; his continued commitment to supporting us is a boost to our coaching team and we would be foolish not to use his experience.

“Darryl understands how we want to progress the style of rugby we play and has already made a valuable contribution helping shape how the team is going to attack next season.”

Wisbech head coach Gerhard Wessels (left) and Darryl Veenendaal. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUBWisbech head coach Gerhard Wessels (left) and Darryl Veenendaal. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

Second row Army under 23 player Adam Wood-McGrath has signed for the Chapel Road club from Jersey Reds Athletic.

Head coach Wessels said: “Adam is an outstanding young second row, a heavy hitter and a big ball carrier who is also able to slot in the back row.

“He will compliment and add valuable depth to our second and back-row options.”

MORE: Wisbech Rugby Club announce stalwart as scrum coach while experienced signing arrives

From left: Mark Laws, strength and conditioning coach; Gerhard Wessels, Darryl Veenendaal and Mark Goude, assistant coach. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUBFrom left: Mark Laws, strength and conditioning coach; Gerhard Wessels, Darryl Veenendaal and Mark Goude, assistant coach. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

Players have a week off from pre-season training from Monday, September 7 and return on Tuesday, September 15 for the second phase ahead of pre-season matches.

Veenendaal said: “We still have a lot of work to do, but we are on target.”

The club’s annual general meeting will be held at the clubhouse on Wednesday, September 23 at 7.15pm, while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Wisbech’s season officially gets underway with the start of the age grade campaign on Sunday, September 6. The sessions will be non-contact in accordance with RFU and government guidelines.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Woman falls from third-floor of house in Wisbech

A woman was taken to hospital after falling from the third floor of Wisbech property. Picture; IAN CARTER

Health care charity members report people in Fenland fearful of going out because people taking Covid-19 less seriously than they should

Healthwatch members asked: For those of you living in Fenland what is the general feeling at the moment when you are out and about? The reaction from some was that people still concerned about going out. Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Terrified mum-of-two refuses to send children back to school amid Covid-19 pandemic

Will you be sending your children back to school? Let us know either way and your reasons why by emailing harry.rutter@archant.co.uk Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Images

Police re-bail Wisbech town councillor - and landlord of three pubs- in ongoing inquiry into alleged affray outside the Angel Inn

Aigars Balsevics, Wisbech Cllr for Hill and Staithe. Picture: Steve Williams.

Cambridgeshire police claim ‘significant disruption to the drug market’ after raids on eight cannabis farms in the Fens

Busy day for police in the Fens. Two arrests followed a drugs raid in Station Road, Ramsey and they later entered a caravan in Ramsey Heights and recovered drugs and drug paraphernalia. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Woman falls from third-floor of house in Wisbech

A woman was taken to hospital after falling from the third floor of Wisbech property. Picture; IAN CARTER

Health care charity members report people in Fenland fearful of going out because people taking Covid-19 less seriously than they should

Healthwatch members asked: For those of you living in Fenland what is the general feeling at the moment when you are out and about? The reaction from some was that people still concerned about going out. Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Terrified mum-of-two refuses to send children back to school amid Covid-19 pandemic

Will you be sending your children back to school? Let us know either way and your reasons why by emailing harry.rutter@archant.co.uk Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Images

Police re-bail Wisbech town councillor - and landlord of three pubs- in ongoing inquiry into alleged affray outside the Angel Inn

Aigars Balsevics, Wisbech Cllr for Hill and Staithe. Picture: Steve Williams.

Cambridgeshire police claim ‘significant disruption to the drug market’ after raids on eight cannabis farms in the Fens

Busy day for police in the Fens. Two arrests followed a drugs raid in Station Road, Ramsey and they later entered a caravan in Ramsey Heights and recovered drugs and drug paraphernalia. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Father and son join forces in coaching boost for Wisbech Rugby Club

Wisbech have signed Darryl Veenendaal (left) as a consultant coach and Adam Woods-McGrath (right). Picture: SUPPLIED/WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

Former Fenland man inks ‘out of the blue’ Penguin publishing deal for his debut crime novel

Alex Primavesi, who grew up in Thorney, attended school in Wisbech for seven years and is now a full-time writer living in London, has had his debut crime novel 'Eight Detectives' published worldwide. Picture: SUPPLIED

Cambridgeshire police claim ‘significant disruption to the drug market’ after raids on eight cannabis farms in the Fens

Busy day for police in the Fens. Two arrests followed a drugs raid in Station Road, Ramsey and they later entered a caravan in Ramsey Heights and recovered drugs and drug paraphernalia. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Children, parents and grandparents enjoy safe ‘family bubble’ experience at museum

Getting stuck in to the first live event held at Wisbech Museum since lockdown. Picture: JULIE WILLIAMS

March Triathlon Club aim for bright season after 2020 campaign in lockdown

March Triathlon Club is aiming for a better season ahead after their campaign this year was affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: SUPPLIED/MARCH TRIATHLON CLUB