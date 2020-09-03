Father and son join forces in coaching boost for Wisbech Rugby Club

Wisbech have signed Darryl Veenendaal (left) as a consultant coach and Adam Woods-McGrath (right). Picture: SUPPLIED/WISBECH RUGBY CLUB Archant

Wisbech Rugby Club have pulled off a transfer coup with the arrival of a new consultant coach.

Darryl Veenendaal will work with Wisbech on a part-time basis. Picture: SUPPLIED/WISBECH RUGBY CLUB Darryl Veenendaal will work with Wisbech on a part-time basis. Picture: SUPPLIED/WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

Darryl Veenendaal has joined his hometown club on a part-time basis, linking up with father and Wisbech’s director of rugby, Leonard Veenendaal.

The former Bedford Blues star already boasts some coaching experience after joining Championship side Ampthill as a player-coach last year, where he was responsible for the team’s attacking play as well as for the backs in attack and defence.

Darryl, who made 150 appearances for Bedford and played over 110 times for Championship rivals Nottingham, will work alongside head coach Gerhard Wessels and has also signed for Cambridge RUFC as player-coach.

Speaking on his arrival, Cambridge RUFC said on their website: “With nearly 250 championship games under his belt, Darryl will become a valuable asset both on and off the field.

Wisbech have signed second row Adam Woods-McGrath. Picture: SUPPLIED/WISBECH RUGBY CLUB Wisbech have signed second row Adam Woods-McGrath. Picture: SUPPLIED/WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

“He joins us from a player coaching role at Ampthill RFC where he helped steer the team’s attack. His overall game awareness and tactical appreciation will complement our playing philosophy.”

On the addition of Darryl, Veenendaal said utilising his son’s experience would help boost the team both on and off the pitch.

He said: “Darryl has regularly helped us out over the last couple of seasons; his continued commitment to supporting us is a boost to our coaching team and we would be foolish not to use his experience.

“Darryl understands how we want to progress the style of rugby we play and has already made a valuable contribution helping shape how the team is going to attack next season.”

Wisbech head coach Gerhard Wessels (left) and Darryl Veenendaal. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB Wisbech head coach Gerhard Wessels (left) and Darryl Veenendaal. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

Second row Army under 23 player Adam Wood-McGrath has signed for the Chapel Road club from Jersey Reds Athletic.

Head coach Wessels said: “Adam is an outstanding young second row, a heavy hitter and a big ball carrier who is also able to slot in the back row.

“He will compliment and add valuable depth to our second and back-row options.”

From left: Mark Laws, strength and conditioning coach; Gerhard Wessels, Darryl Veenendaal and Mark Goude, assistant coach. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB From left: Mark Laws, strength and conditioning coach; Gerhard Wessels, Darryl Veenendaal and Mark Goude, assistant coach. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

Players have a week off from pre-season training from Monday, September 7 and return on Tuesday, September 15 for the second phase ahead of pre-season matches.

Veenendaal said: “We still have a lot of work to do, but we are on target.”

The club’s annual general meeting will be held at the clubhouse on Wednesday, September 23 at 7.15pm, while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Wisbech’s season officially gets underway with the start of the age grade campaign on Sunday, September 6. The sessions will be non-contact in accordance with RFU and government guidelines.

