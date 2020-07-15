Advanced search

Wisbech Rugby Club add experience to coaching team ahead of new season

PUBLISHED: 11:23 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:23 15 July 2020

Gerhard Wessels (left) has been named as head coach of Wisbech Rugby Club, and will be assisted by Mark Goude and Mark Laws for the 2020-21 season. Pictures: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

Gerhard Wessels (left) has been named as head coach of Wisbech Rugby Club, and will be assisted by Mark Goude and Mark Laws for the 2020-21 season. Pictures: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

Archant

Wisbech Rugby Club have added a wealth of experience to their management team for the 2020-21 season.

Gerhard Wessels has been named as head coach of Wisbech Rugby Club, and will be assisted by Mark Goude and Mark Laws for the 2020-21 season. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUBGerhard Wessels has been named as head coach of Wisbech Rugby Club, and will be assisted by Mark Goude and Mark Laws for the 2020-21 season. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

Gerhard Wessels has been appointed head coach to replace the outgoing Nico Steenkamp, and will work with Mark Goude as assistant coach and Mark Laws, who played 19 senior seasons at the club, as strength and conditioning coach.

Wessels, known to his teammates as ‘Wessie’, joined Wisbech from Saffron Walden in January and has featured for the likes of the British Army Seniors XV for over 10 years and Royal Engineers RFC.

The utility back, who has more than nine years of top-flight coaching experience, was also part of the Cambridge squad that won the National League Division Two South title.

MORE: Wisbech Rugby Club aim to send strong message after vandals strike twice in eight weeks

Leonard Veenendaal, director of rugby at Wisbech Rugby Club, said: “Wessie is a fierce competitor and a true professional, which is exactly the type of player-coach we want in our squad.

“His proven track record in gaining better success rates, his excellent working ethic with fellow coaches and his canny ability to build a strong squad of players based on mutual respect and support, I had no doubt we had found the right person for the job.

“I am looking forward to seeing the squad, the young players and fellow coaches grow under his coaching leadership.”

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Teenage burglar broke in and robbed widow, 63, and left her ‘devastated’ by theft of wedding and engagement rings

Jan Michalczyk has been jailed for a year for burglary, His victim was an elderly woman when he broke in and stole rings, cash and a bank card. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Rise in thefts as 17 dogs and puppies are stolen from homes and kennels across Cambs

Since May, 17 dogs have been stolen from homes and kennels across Cambridgeshire. Picture: Facebook/Nicola Scarrow

Hotel workers on ‘weekly room check’ find body of homeless man housed there during lockdown –inquiry launched

Saulius Uzdavinys ,whose body was discovered by staff at the White Lion, Wisbech, on Wednesday. He had been moved into the hotel as part of a strategy to tackle homelessness during lockdown. An inquiry is under way to find out when he died and the contact, he had with outreach workers

Video footage and photos show devastating aftermath of arson attack at Mepal Outdoor Centre

View looking inside the building at Mepal Outdoor Centre following Sunday night's fire. Pictures: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue.

Inquest of father-to-be who died in crash months before son’s birth permanently suspended

Flowers left at the scene of the fatal crash, at Castle Rising, Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

Teenage burglar broke in and robbed widow, 63, and left her ‘devastated’ by theft of wedding and engagement rings

Jan Michalczyk has been jailed for a year for burglary, His victim was an elderly woman when he broke in and stole rings, cash and a bank card. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Rise in thefts as 17 dogs and puppies are stolen from homes and kennels across Cambs

Since May, 17 dogs have been stolen from homes and kennels across Cambridgeshire. Picture: Facebook/Nicola Scarrow

Hotel workers on ‘weekly room check’ find body of homeless man housed there during lockdown –inquiry launched

Saulius Uzdavinys ,whose body was discovered by staff at the White Lion, Wisbech, on Wednesday. He had been moved into the hotel as part of a strategy to tackle homelessness during lockdown. An inquiry is under way to find out when he died and the contact, he had with outreach workers

Video footage and photos show devastating aftermath of arson attack at Mepal Outdoor Centre

View looking inside the building at Mepal Outdoor Centre following Sunday night's fire. Pictures: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue.

Inquest of father-to-be who died in crash months before son’s birth permanently suspended

Flowers left at the scene of the fatal crash, at Castle Rising, Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Class B drugs factory discovered by rural crime police officers on Fenland farm

Police found this Class B drugs factory on a farm at Black Dyke in Tydd St Giles near Wisbech on Monday, July 13. Picture: Cambs Rural Cops

Wisbech Rugby Club add experience to coaching team ahead of new season

Gerhard Wessels (left) has been named as head coach of Wisbech Rugby Club, and will be assisted by Mark Goude and Mark Laws for the 2020-21 season. Pictures: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

Wisbech clubs come together as sport returns from months of lockdown

Wisbech Town first-team captain James Williams is pleased with the work done at the club’s Harecroft Road ground during lockdown as he aims to give youth a chance this season. Picture: IAN CARTER

Wisbech St Mary FC continue progress off the pitch as new stadium sponsor is revealed

Wisbech St Mary FC have announced the new sponsor for their ground on Beechings Close, as well as for the seated stand (pictured). Picture: ARCHANT

Anglia Ruskin named as higher education partner for new Cambridgeshire university

This is how the new University of Peterborough may look. Picture: CPCA