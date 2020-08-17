Advanced search

Wisbech Rugby Club announce stalwart as scrum coach while experienced signing arrives

PUBLISHED: 12:02 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:02 17 August 2020

Wisbech have signed the experienced Steve Limbrick who has arrived from Saffron Walden. Picture: SUPPLIED/WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

Wisbech have signed the experienced Steve Limbrick who has arrived from Saffron Walden. Picture: SUPPLIED/WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

Wisbech Rugby Club have appointed a loyal servant as their new scrum coach, as well as boosting their squad.

Peter Lankfer involved in an altercation with an opponent during his time as a player for Wisbech. Picture: SUPPLIED/WISBECH RUGBY CLUBPeter Lankfer involved in an altercation with an opponent during his time as a player for Wisbech. Picture: SUPPLIED/WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

Peter Lankfer will become the club’s scrum coach, while Steve Limbrick has signed from Saffron Walden for the 2020-21 season.

Lankfer joined Wisbech at six-years-old before he played for the club’s first team, as well as a spell at Spalding and in South America, North America and Australia.

A knee injury cut short Lankfer’s playing career during the 2016-17 campaign, and has won many club awards at Chapel Road including the long-playing service award in 2017.

David Wadsley, first-team and club captain, said: “It will be a great pleasure to be taught the finer dark arts of the front in the final days of my playing career as Pete’s charismatic charm introduced me to loose head prop 17 years ago!”

Wisbech have signed the experienced Steve Limbrick who has arrived from Saffron Walden. Here, Limbrick in action for Bicester. Picture: SUPPLIED/WISBECH RUGBY CLUBWisbech have signed the experienced Steve Limbrick who has arrived from Saffron Walden. Here, Limbrick in action for Bicester. Picture: SUPPLIED/WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

Lankfer has also served as a club volunteer since his retirement, such as working with the volunteer grounds team, while his sons Henry and Will have played for the first teams in recent years.

Leonard Veenendaal, director of rugby at Wisbech Rugby Club, played with and coached Lankfer while he was head coach in 2013.

He said: “There is no argument when it comes to his knowledge and experience when it comes to front row play.

“His familiarity with the squad, the opposition and his fire competitive edge makes him an excellent appointment to join the coaching team.”

MORE: New signings aim to boost Wisbech Rugby Club’s chances of success

Meanwhile, back row player Limbrick ends his time in Essex in favour of a move to the Fens, and has also played for Bicester during his career.

Speaking on Limbrick, Veenendaal said: “There is a huge amount of competition for places in our back row and it is testament to Limbers and his attitude that he wants to compete in that challenging environment.

“I have no doubt he will add valuable depth to our back-row options.”

Wisbech’s season officially gets underway with the start of the age grade campaign on Sunday, September 6.

The sessions will be non-contact in accordance with RFU and government guidelines, and will build towards the new Ready4Rugby touch rugby game designed by English rugby’s governing body.

Players should arrive ready to play and bring their own drinks bottle, which can be refilled at the club.

Wisbech Rugby Club’s end-of-season presentation event for the 2019-20 season will be held on Saturday, September 26 for the adults and colts sides, and Sunday, September 27 for the mini and junior teams.

New players and their families are welcome to join the club. For more information, email wrfuc.secretary@outlook.com or visit the club’s Facebook or Twitter pages.

