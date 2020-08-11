Wisbech skipper aims to set the record straight on derby day with Fenland rivals

Wisbech first-team captain James Williams believes victory over March will stand them in good stead for a play-off spot. Picture: DAN MASON Archant

James Williams is hoping his Wisbech team can set the record straight against their neighbours as they prepare for the first derby of the season on Saturday.

Captain Williams and his players fell to a slim nine-run defeat at Histon 1sts in Whitings & Partners Division One of the Cambs & Hunts Premier League, having come seven runs of their target after posting 246-9 from 40 overs.

However, local bragging rights are at stake when they face March Town 1sts in a league clash at Harecroft Road (12.30pm), as they aim to avoid a fifth straight defeat against the club in all competitions.

“You play a derby game against March and everyone raises their game, certainly for us who lost four from four games over two leagues last year,” Williams said.

“We’ve bowled far too many extras, and it was one of the contributing factors that cost us the game against Histon.

“We know their batting line-up is under pressure just as much as ours, so if we can put them under pressure early on and take a couple of early wickets, that’s a big positive for us.”

Two wickets apiece for Kieran Haynes, Lyndon Mallett and Brodie Ellis helped restrict Histon to 252-6, before Williams’ 68 alongside Sam Albutt and Jonny Garner led the chase.

With fixtures against teams in and around them in the table, Williams is confident victory this week could lead a charge towards the end-of-season play-offs.

“If we can get three wins, we’re pushing for a play-off spot and ultimately that’s where we want to be,” he said.

“We want to play as much cricket as we can this summer, so we can get into those play-offs and a good win against March would really set us in good stead for that.”

On Saturday, the 2nd XI beat Orton Park 1sts by six wickets in Division Two North of the Whitings & Partners League, while Wisbech 3rds lost by eight wickets to Kimbolton 2nds in CCA Group L.

Sunday saw the first team lose by 48 runs to Kings Keys 1sts in Division One of the Rutland League as the 2nd XI fell by eight wickets at Uffington 2nds in Division Four East.

This Saturday, the 2nds look for swift revenge at Orton Park 1sts (12.30pm) and the 3rds visit Bluntisham 2nds (1.30pm).

On Sunday, August 16, the 1sts and 2nds host Oundle Town 1sts and Market Deeping 2nds, both 12pm starts.