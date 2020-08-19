Advanced search

Wisbech ‘simply not good enough’ after Fenland derby defeat against March

PUBLISHED: 10:10 19 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:10 19 August 2020

Ant Palmer recorded figures of 1-30 against March. Picture: DAN MASON

Ant Palmer recorded figures of 1-30 against March. Picture: DAN MASON

Archant

Wisbech Town captain James Williams admitted his team were “simply not good enough” after their play-off hopes were dealt a huge blow following defeat in the Fenland derby.

Wisbech Town in action against March. Picture: DAN MASONWisbech Town in action against March. Picture: DAN MASON

A two-wicket loss to March at Harecroft Road on Saturday has left Wisbech in sixth spot, four points off the top four in Whitings & Partners Division One of the Cambs & Hunts Premier League with two games to play.

Having won the toss and elected to bat, the hosts knocked 226-6 with opener Danny Haynes’ century lifting his side who had earlier lost three wickets for as many runs.

But March, thanks to the likes of Shardul Brahmbhatt’s 82 and Ben Chapman’s 55, achieved the winning total with nine balls to spare.

“We got to a decent total because Danny Haynes batted fantastically well. If we lost him earlier on, we would have been in trouble,” Williams said.

Wisbech Town in action against March. Picture: DAN MASONWisbech Town in action against March. Picture: DAN MASON

“It was a close game, but it shouldn’t have been that close. If we took our catches and bowled better, it wouldn’t have been a contest at all.”

Two of Wisbech’s top order were skittled out for ducks, including Williams, while George Gowler and Gary Freear led the revival with 3-43 and 2-38 respectively.

Williams’ men also conceded 32 extras, just one area for improvement ahead of their trip to Cambridge St Giles on Saturday, August 22 (12.30pm).

“We’ve given away too many extras, bowling too short or too full, and we can’t afford to do that,” he said.

Wisbech Town in action against March. Picture: DAN MASONWisbech Town in action against March. Picture: DAN MASON

“George bowled really well at times. He’s a young lad, he’s learning but needs to be more consistent and so does the rest of the bowling attack.

“I don’t think we can make the play-offs now even if we win the next two games, so we’re playing for pride and putting the wrongs right.”

MORE: Wisbech skipper aims to set the record straight on derby day with Fenland rivals

On Saturday, Wisbech 2nds lost by 18 runs to Orton Park 1sts in Division Two North of the Whitings & Partners League, having been set a revised target of 161 but were skittled for 142.

Danny Haynes scored a century for Wisbech against March. Picture: DAN MASONDanny Haynes scored a century for Wisbech against March. Picture: DAN MASON

The 3rd XI were beaten by five wickets at Bluntisham 2nds in CCA Group L, while both the Sunday first and second teams had their Rutland League games at Oundle Town 1sts and Market Deeping 2nds abandoned.

This Saturday, the 2nd XI host Ufford Park 1sts (12.30pm) as the third team travel to St Ives & Warboys 2nds (1.30pm).

On Sunday, August 23, the first team welcome Burghley Park 1sts in Division One of the Rutland League while the 2nd XI visit Ufford Park 2nds in Division Four East, both 12pm starts.

Brodie Ellis bowling for Wisbech against March. Picture: DAN MASONBrodie Ellis bowling for Wisbech against March. Picture: DAN MASON

George Gowler took three wickets for Wisbech against March. Picture: DAN MASONGeorge Gowler took three wickets for Wisbech against March. Picture: DAN MASON

Kieran Haynes leads the bowling attack for Wisbech against March. Picture: DAN MASONKieran Haynes leads the bowling attack for Wisbech against March. Picture: DAN MASON

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man arrested for biting two police officers at scene of single-vehicle collision

Man arrested for assaulting emergency workers after biting two officers at scene of single-vehicle crash in Redmoor Lane, Elm. Police are now appealing for dashcam footage of the incident. Picture: POLICING FENLAND

Man charged with drink driving after car crashes into a fence in Leverington on Saturday night

Christopher Courten has been charged with drink driving following an incident in Perry Road, Leverington on Saturday (August 15). Pictures: GoogleStreetView.

Recycling and DIY community organisation moves into mothballed supermarket

Cambridgeshire Community Reuse & Recycling Network has moved into the mothballed Budgens store at the Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech. Picture: Wisbech Works

Men charged with recycling centre thefts across Fenland and East Cambridgeshire

Krzysztof Jaworski, 28, of Beaupre Avenue, Outwell and Kamil Jaworski, 23, of Falcon Road, Wisbech have been charged in connection with a series of recycling centre thefts across Fenland and East Cambrdigeshire. The charges relate to thefts from Witchford Recycling Centre (pictured) and Milton Recycling Centre between July 25 and August 16. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Wisbech man trying to hide his past in move to Gloucester jailed for breaching terms of the Sex Offenders Register

Ashley Hammond of Falklands Drive, Wisbech, used an internet alias and failed to tell police he was staying at a new address in Gloucester. He has been jailed. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man arrested for biting two police officers at scene of single-vehicle collision

Man arrested for assaulting emergency workers after biting two officers at scene of single-vehicle crash in Redmoor Lane, Elm. Police are now appealing for dashcam footage of the incident. Picture: POLICING FENLAND

Man charged with drink driving after car crashes into a fence in Leverington on Saturday night

Christopher Courten has been charged with drink driving following an incident in Perry Road, Leverington on Saturday (August 15). Pictures: GoogleStreetView.

Recycling and DIY community organisation moves into mothballed supermarket

Cambridgeshire Community Reuse & Recycling Network has moved into the mothballed Budgens store at the Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech. Picture: Wisbech Works

Men charged with recycling centre thefts across Fenland and East Cambridgeshire

Krzysztof Jaworski, 28, of Beaupre Avenue, Outwell and Kamil Jaworski, 23, of Falcon Road, Wisbech have been charged in connection with a series of recycling centre thefts across Fenland and East Cambrdigeshire. The charges relate to thefts from Witchford Recycling Centre (pictured) and Milton Recycling Centre between July 25 and August 16. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Wisbech man trying to hide his past in move to Gloucester jailed for breaching terms of the Sex Offenders Register

Ashley Hammond of Falklands Drive, Wisbech, used an internet alias and failed to tell police he was staying at a new address in Gloucester. He has been jailed. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Only three local schools sign up so far for peak-time road closures in response to coronavirus pandemic

Peak-time road closures around nine schools in Cambridgeshire as a response to the coronavirus pandemic. In East Cambridgeshire St Mary Junior, Ely and Weatheralls primary in Soham have signed up to the scheme. And in Fenland, Wisbech St Mary Academy will be implementing the new measures. Picture; GOOGLE

Wisbech ‘simply not good enough’ after Fenland derby defeat against March

Ant Palmer recorded figures of 1-30 against March. Picture: DAN MASON

Live music and socially-distant entertainment returning to Fens with weekend events

Live music events are returning to the Fens this weekend with two events scheduled for those missing the sound of live entertainment. Picture: Friends of Wisbech Bandstand

FA Cup draws pair rivals together in derby clashes

Godmanchester Rovers will host Ely City in the extra-preliminary round of the FA Cup. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT

Wisbech Tennis Club raise over £25,000 to help fund new courts

Wisbech Tennis Club has helped raise funds for the development of two new tarmacadam courts. Picture: SUE TOLLIDAY