Wisbech ‘simply not good enough’ after Fenland derby defeat against March

Ant Palmer recorded figures of 1-30 against March. Picture: DAN MASON Archant

Wisbech Town captain James Williams admitted his team were “simply not good enough” after their play-off hopes were dealt a huge blow following defeat in the Fenland derby.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wisbech Town in action against March. Picture: DAN MASON Wisbech Town in action against March. Picture: DAN MASON

A two-wicket loss to March at Harecroft Road on Saturday has left Wisbech in sixth spot, four points off the top four in Whitings & Partners Division One of the Cambs & Hunts Premier League with two games to play.

Having won the toss and elected to bat, the hosts knocked 226-6 with opener Danny Haynes’ century lifting his side who had earlier lost three wickets for as many runs.

But March, thanks to the likes of Shardul Brahmbhatt’s 82 and Ben Chapman’s 55, achieved the winning total with nine balls to spare.

“We got to a decent total because Danny Haynes batted fantastically well. If we lost him earlier on, we would have been in trouble,” Williams said.

Wisbech Town in action against March. Picture: DAN MASON Wisbech Town in action against March. Picture: DAN MASON

“It was a close game, but it shouldn’t have been that close. If we took our catches and bowled better, it wouldn’t have been a contest at all.”

Two of Wisbech’s top order were skittled out for ducks, including Williams, while George Gowler and Gary Freear led the revival with 3-43 and 2-38 respectively.

Williams’ men also conceded 32 extras, just one area for improvement ahead of their trip to Cambridge St Giles on Saturday, August 22 (12.30pm).

“We’ve given away too many extras, bowling too short or too full, and we can’t afford to do that,” he said.

Wisbech Town in action against March. Picture: DAN MASON Wisbech Town in action against March. Picture: DAN MASON

“George bowled really well at times. He’s a young lad, he’s learning but needs to be more consistent and so does the rest of the bowling attack.

“I don’t think we can make the play-offs now even if we win the next two games, so we’re playing for pride and putting the wrongs right.”

MORE: Wisbech skipper aims to set the record straight on derby day with Fenland rivals

On Saturday, Wisbech 2nds lost by 18 runs to Orton Park 1sts in Division Two North of the Whitings & Partners League, having been set a revised target of 161 but were skittled for 142.

Danny Haynes scored a century for Wisbech against March. Picture: DAN MASON Danny Haynes scored a century for Wisbech against March. Picture: DAN MASON

The 3rd XI were beaten by five wickets at Bluntisham 2nds in CCA Group L, while both the Sunday first and second teams had their Rutland League games at Oundle Town 1sts and Market Deeping 2nds abandoned.

This Saturday, the 2nd XI host Ufford Park 1sts (12.30pm) as the third team travel to St Ives & Warboys 2nds (1.30pm).

On Sunday, August 23, the first team welcome Burghley Park 1sts in Division One of the Rutland League while the 2nd XI visit Ufford Park 2nds in Division Four East, both 12pm starts.

Brodie Ellis bowling for Wisbech against March. Picture: DAN MASON Brodie Ellis bowling for Wisbech against March. Picture: DAN MASON

George Gowler took three wickets for Wisbech against March. Picture: DAN MASON George Gowler took three wickets for Wisbech against March. Picture: DAN MASON

Kieran Haynes leads the bowling attack for Wisbech against March. Picture: DAN MASON Kieran Haynes leads the bowling attack for Wisbech against March. Picture: DAN MASON