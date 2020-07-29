Advanced search

Players beginning to show their true quality, says Wisbech captain

PUBLISHED: 10:42 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:42 29 July 2020

Wisbech Town first team in action against Foxton before the game was abandoned due to heavy rain. Picture: IAN CARTER

Wisbech Town first team in action against Foxton before the game was abandoned due to heavy rain. Picture: IAN CARTER

Archant

Wisbech Town first-team captain James Williams thinks his team are starting to show their true quality, but knows it will not be a quick fix after another promising display.

Ant Palmer (bowling) notched an impressive 2-28 for Wisbech against Foxton. Picture: IAN CARTERAnt Palmer (bowling) notched an impressive 2-28 for Wisbech against Foxton. Picture: IAN CARTER

Williams’ men impressed with the ball at home to Foxton in Whitings & Partners Division One of the Cambs & Hunts Premier League, restricting the visitors to 184-7 off a reduced 34 overs.

Ant Palmer (2-28), Gary Freear (3-42) and George Gowler (2-48) shined, before rain prevented any further action with Wisbech halted at six without loss.

However, Williams believes his team are not in full flow just yet.

“We won the toss, had a bowl, and with the rain and run rate ruling, we wanted to have that up our sleeve to put pressure on the batting team,” he said.

Wisbech Town first team in action against Foxton before the game was abandoned due to heavy rain. Picture: IAN CARTERWisbech Town first team in action against Foxton before the game was abandoned due to heavy rain. Picture: IAN CARTER

“Ant Palmer came on in the middle overs and bowled really well, probably one of the best spells of bowling I’ve seen him have for Wisbech.

“The week before, we showed in glimpses the cricket that we want to play and I think we’re slowly getting back to the standards we want to reach.”

Wisbech lie in third spot ahead of their league fixture with St Ives & Warboys at Harecroft Road on Saturday (12.30pm), a team that Williams will not be taking lightly.

“They’re new into the league. I know they’ve recruited well, they’re a young bunch, full of energy and will be quite good in the field,” he said.

Gary Freear in action for Wisbech. Picture: IAN CARTERGary Freear in action for Wisbech. Picture: IAN CARTER

I’d like to think our experience at this level might overdo them, but anything can happen in cricket this year after the long break.

“There are a lot of young lads in there and it’s about getting them the experience at that level and, hopefully, we can get a nice win again.”

MORE: Wisbech clubs come together as sport returns from months of lockdown

Wisbech 2nds lost by eight wickets at Castor & Ailsworth 1sts in Division Two North of the Whitings & Partners League, Matt Esser top scoring with 50.

Lyndon Mallett bowling for Wisbech. Picture: IAN CARTERLyndon Mallett bowling for Wisbech. Picture: IAN CARTER

The visitors were bowled out for 182, before their hosts were given a reduced target of 69 from 15 overs, which they achieved.

Wisbech’s Sunday 1st XI were beaten by 155 runs at Peterborough Town 1sts in Division One of the Rutland League, after the hosts notched 271-5 from 40 overs.

On Sunday, August 2, Wisbech’s Sunday 2nd XI open their account in Division Four East of the Rutland League at Moulton Harrox 1sts (12pm).

