Lightning start turns into horror show for Wisbech as captain left disappointed

Wisbech Town first-team captain James Williams said he was disappointed following a quick start as his side lost to St Ives and Warboys. Picture: DAN MASON Archant

A lightning start turned into a horror show for Wisbech Town after what their captain believes was a disappointing display.

Having raced to 101 without loss thanks to openers Danny Haynes (52) and Sam Albutt (60), a spell of seven wickets for 32 runs led to the home side’s downfall against St Ives & Warboys last Saturday.

With the top and middle order not performing to their usually high standards in their eight-wicket defeat in Whitings & Partners Division One of the Cambs & Hunts Premier League, this is something Wisbech skipper James Williams feels could have changed the game.

“Sam and Danny got us off to another flyer, and it’s disappointing us guys after them couldn’t build on that great start,” he said.

“Fair play to St Ives, they bowled well, and it showed a little complacency from us not being able to bat as well through the middle overs as we should have done.

“We were hoping our maturity at that level and expertise would have got us through, but it wasn’t our day.”

Defending 174-9, Wisbech’s Kieran Haynes bowled batsman Jack Ranganathan inside the first over, but it proved little in the end as the visitors reached 178-2 inside 30 overs.

Wisbech visit Histon 1sts this Saturday (12.30pm), a fixture that Williams knows will be a tough test.

“I think we went searching for wickets too much, we didn’t bowl enough dot balls to build pressure and we let them get away with a boundary or two every over,” he said.

“I don’t think we can dwell too much on that defeat. We talk about our top order wanting to dominate the first powerplay and we did.

“Histon are flying in the league and they’re a strong team, particularly at home.

“We need to be tighter with our bowling; we know we’ve given away too many extras, too many bad balls and not putting pressure on batsmen for longer periods.”

The 2nd XI secured a four-wicket friendly victory over Snettisham 2nds, Tom Buck’s 4-30 and Jamie Hallatt’s 66 runs doing the damage for the visitors.

Meanwhile, Wisbech’s Sunday 2nd XI’s match with Moulton Harrox 1sts in Division Four East of the Rutland League was conceded by Harrox.

On Saturday, the 2nd XI host Orton Park 1sts at Harecroft Road in Division Two North of the Whitings & Partners League (12.30pm), while the 3rd XI open their CCA Group L campaign at home to Kimbolton 2nds (1.30pm).

The Sunday 1st XI welcome Kings Keys 1sts in Division One of the Rutland League this Sunday as the 2nd XI travel to Uffington 2nds in Division Four East, both 12pm.

