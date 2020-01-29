HOCKEY: Wisbech 1sts' wait for a win continues but Peck stars for promotion-chasing 2nds

Action from Wisbech 1sts' defeat to Cambridge City 3rds in the East Men's League. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

Wisbech 1sts' wait for a first East Men's League win of the season continued last Saturday.

The Division One basement boys were pipped 2-1 by Cambridge City 3rds after their depleted side hit the front through Tom Jupp.

City responded to level almost immediately and then completed the turnaround with a comeback during an increasingly scrappy second half.

Wisbech are now 11 points from safety after picking up only three draws from their 15 games so far this term.

The club's third team are faring considerably better as they chase promotion in Division Five North-West.

Hot-shot Elliot Peck was the star turn with a four-goal haul as they beat Spalding 4ths 5-3 to remain in second place.

Peck clinically finished from two short corners before Spalding drew level with goals either side of half-time.

But the Fenland side then took command as Peck completed his hat-trick before Mike Lawrence struck superbly with a half-volley.

Spalding replied before the points were sealed when Peck continued his stellar showing with a fourth goal.

A much-changed Wisbech 4ths side were beaten 5-0 by St Neots 3rds in Division Six North-West.

The final outcome was a harsh reflection on a hard-working performance in which they kept their opponents at bay until late in the first half.

Man-of-the-match Fin Murdoch and Will Jupp delivered fine defensive displays while Aidan Falcus pulled off some excellent saves.

It was a Saturday of big scoreline for the three Wisbech female sides in action in the East Women's League.

They were on the right side of one of them but also suffered two heavy defeats.

The table-topping 2nds were the Wisbech winners as they continued their charge towards with Division Four North-West (North) title with a 7-0 success against Bourne Deeping 3rds.

They were only able to call on 11 players due to unavailability and a shortage at first-team level, but that proved ample to claim an excellent result as they stretched their unbeaten streak this season to 13 games.

Sam Pritchard led the way with a hat-trick while Emma Baker struck twice. Lou Walker and second-team debutant Alana Pritchard also found the net.

The 1sts suffered an 8-0 hiding at the hands of title-chasing Cambridge City 3rds in division One.

Wisbech's ladies showed plenty of tenacity despite conceding four times in each half.

Jane Peggs rolled backed the years with a fine defensive shift while player-of-the-match Issy Oldershaw-Ellis was exemplary in a sweeper role.

She also came closest to a consolation goal when seeing her late effort from a short corner deflected past the post.

Wisbech 3rds were beaten 6-0 by their Newmarket equivalents in Division Five North-West (South).

The exploits of goalkeeper Helen Pentelow kept the score down as she faced a barrage of shots from the hosts.

Wisbech have expressed their thanks to Neale Wade Academy, in March, for staging their home fixtures last weekend.