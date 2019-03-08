Advanced search

Athletics: Three Counties RC members enjoy bright results

PUBLISHED: 12:00 10 October 2019

Three Counties RC members at Shouldham

Three Counties RC members at Shouldham

Three Counties RC members enjoyed brighter results than the weather at the weekend.

Sarah Johnson and Maisie Macdonald with their medals at ShouldhamSarah Johnson and Maisie Macdonald with their medals at Shouldham

Six took on the Kings Lynn parkrun, in a field of 325, and Daniel Barnes was third in a new best of 18.36.

Andi Woolley (21.56) also set a best, as Sarah Melton-Whitelam (26.03), Steve Whitelam (31.53), Jennie Sinclair (32.31) and Sarah Lamb (35.25) also run.

The Ryston XC Series began at Shouldham Warren on Sunday, with 14-year-old Maisie Macdonald third in the under-15 3k race in 13.55, a two-minute best.

The senior 5k race saw six of 11 members set new bests, led by Lee Johnson (19.23), Matt Hunter (23.30) and Sarah Joohnson (24.52), who was third in her category.

Mel Green (27.03), Steve Whitelam (29.25) and Sinclair (32.43) also set bests, as Vicky Newton (24.09), Melton-Whitelam (25.56), Tony Lamb (27.17), Victoria May (30.10) and Sarah Lamb (32.05) completed the line-up.

Alex Wilson (7.52) was first in the junior parkrun and one of 11 TCRC youngsters in the 19-strong field.

Others: Jamie Wilson 8.19, Zoe Wilson 9.06, Isaac Western 10.10, Hayden Hall 10.22, Daniel Beitans 10.28, Luke Wilson 11.13, Stephanie Harbord 13.00, Kallum Hall 13.43, Emma Wilson 15.20, Annika Beitane 16.10 (tail walker).

Boston: Alice Lines 35.01.

March: Laura Vincent 31.32, Donna Johnson 31.32, Melvin Gren 33.18.

Poolsbrook: Colin Apps 22.46.

Swaffham: Steve Rhodes 23.52, Sandra Rhodes 30.21.

