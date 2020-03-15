Published: 9:40 AM March 15, 2020 Updated: 6:29 AM November 4, 2020

Dylan Edge was one of the bright sparks on a tough day for Wisbech Town. Picture: ERIN LARHAM - Credit: Archant

A first half horror show against strugglers Market Drayton Town was “completely unacceptable” for Wisbech Town boss Brett Whaley after slipping up in a crucial six-pointer.

Three goals in 11 minutes compounded the Fenmen's misery in a 4-0 home defeat on Saturday, who boosted their own survival bid in the Northern Premier League South East Division.

That loss was Whaley's heaviest defeat since returning to the Elgoods Fenland Stadium, as his side sit two points behind their rivals at the foot of the table.

'You can talk about the last hour in what we did, but I'm not bothered about that, I'm bothered about the first half hour, which was completely unacceptable,' he said.

'We collapsed at a time we couldn't collapse. It doesn't matter whether they're top or bottom, if you're as open as we were for those 35 minutes, you will get punished.

You may also want to watch:

'We didn't win first balls, second balls, didn't hit tackles hard enough and we were massively open. It's a real disappointment that's come on a massive day for us.'

Whaley brought on Tiago Nassunculo and defender Dean Grogan before half-time, who delivered an assured performance on debut.

Chances went astray in an improved display after the break, in a game that could have favoured the hosts had a handball decision been given which led to the visitors' first goal.

'There's no point moaning about that because we conceded four goals,' Whaley said.

'They needed to take some responsibility, they didn't and we were forced into making changes to make that happen.

'To be fair to Groges (Dean Grogan), he did what we signed him on to do and showed a bit of character.

'The confidence has started to rise and we all felt this was an opportunity to get a win and put some more distance between us (and Market Drayton).

'When the pressure's on and your confidence is fragile, that's what can happen.'

Wisbech entertain Cleethorpes Town on Tuesday, 7.45pm, before visiting Glossop North End next Saturday.

However, both these and Town's remaining fixtures could be in doubt as a review into the coronavirus pandemic by the Northern Premier League is due to take place on Monday.

Speaking ahead of the Cleethorpes game, Whaley added: 'We play a very good side and if we're open like that, we'll get punished.

'I do believe in these players, but we're not confident yet to say we just turn up and play.

'They've got to decide with nine games left, do they want to be part of a fight? If we're not, we're going to be on the end of a bad result and we can't afford bad results.'