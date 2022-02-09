Wisbech boxer Joe Steed is to headline a fight night in Norwich next month. - Credit: Mark Hewlett

Wisbech boxer Joe Steed says the fire is back in his belly as he prepares to head a fight night bill for the first time.

The 23-year-old defends a 100 per cent winning record after eight outings as trainer Graham Everett plots a route to a Southern Area challenge, most likely at light-middleweight or middleweight.

“I’m looking forward to it,” said Steed, who admits his career was side-tracked by the global pandemic.

“I got off track because I wasn’t training as much and it pushed me back because I lost interest but I love it again and the fire is back,” he said.

“What lies ahead makes all the long boring miles driving from Wisbech to Norwich all worth it.

“I get really good support from the Wisbech area and hopefully I will get that again.”

Everett praised Steed as he aims to move into the title picture.

“Joe is doing really well and is improving a lot,” he said.

“He is working like a proper full-time professional boxer, so I am really happy with Joe and he is only a couple of fights from getting into the title picture.

“Southern Area is where we would like to move, maybe a final eliminator or a Southern Area shot – that is what we will be looking for towards the end of the year.”

But, if a title shot does not come straight away, Everett is not too concerned.

“It can come out of thin air one of these title fights,” he added.

“If it is a fight I think we can win we are in, but we want to get Joe in there somewhere - if it doesn’t come it doesn’t come.

“If he has to have three or four, six to eight-rounder I don’t mind, but if the right fight comes, we will take it.”

Steed, alongside the likes of Dereham’s Emma Dolan and guest fighter Rylan Charlton, will appear at The Halls in Norwich on Friday, March 11.