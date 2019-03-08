Advanced search

Bowls club in Wisbech commend singles, triples and pairs winners

PUBLISHED: 17:49 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:54 09 September 2019

David Hodgson

Winners were commended at the Alexandra Road Bowls Club in Wisbech as play took part on a sunny day. Pictured here is tripples winners with Dawn Clark, Bill McCracken and Shelagh Jones. Picture: David Hodgson

Winners were commended at the Alexandra Road Bowls Club in Wisbech as play took part on a sunny day. Pictured here is tripples winners with Dawn Clark, Bill McCracken and Shelagh Jones. Picture: David Hodgson

Archant

Winners were commended at the Alexandra Road Bowls Club in Wisbech as play took place on a sunny day.

Winners were commended at the Alexandra Road Bowls Club in Wisbech as play took part on a sunny day. Pictured here is the singles winner Perry Hall Chairman and winner Rolo Rowland. Picture: David HodgsonWinners were commended at the Alexandra Road Bowls Club in Wisbech as play took part on a sunny day. Pictured here is the singles winner Perry Hall Chairman and winner Rolo Rowland. Picture: David Hodgson

The singles winner was Rolo Rowland joined by the pair's winners Bill McCracken and Mick Clark.

The triples' winners were Bill McCracken, Dawn Clark and new member Shelagh Jones.

The group is now looking forward to play outdoor bowls again at Alexandra Road in May 2020 at the March & District Bowling Association.

You may also want to watch:

Have of course lost the Indoor Bowls in Wisbech and now the only outdoor bowls to play in Wisbech next May will be at Alexandra Road.

The finals bowls day took place on September 8.

Earlier this summer the Alexandra Road Bowls Club won the Gorefield Bowls Club Triples Afternoon Trophy, with 10 teams taking part.

The singles winner's picture sent in is with Perry Hall chairman and winner Rolo Rowland.

Most Read

Malaysian Wisbech Standard reader who left the Fens in the 80s wants to reconnect with his old school and church friends

Wisbech Standard reader Mr Raj J.Money from Malaysia would like to get back in touch with his Fenland pals. Picture: Pixabay / Archant File

Wisbech accountant and haulage boss who lied to employees and customers jailed for £130,000 tax fraud

Accountant Christopher Alecock, 63, and haulier Barry Anderson, 70, both from Wisbech, lied to staff at their haulier business, HL & RV Anderson Ltd to commit a £130,000 tax fraud. They have been jailed after an investigation by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC). Photo: BrianAJackson/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wetherspoon confirms it is to open in Ely - St Mary’s Street to be the venue

Wetherspoon will oipen in this Grade II listed former boarding house for King's Ely students subject to planning consent. Picture; GOOGLE

Massive blaze breaks out at waste processing site at Waterbeach - crews from across the area called to help

Photos of the fire at a waste processing plant in Waterbeach owned by Amey Cespa. Picture; CAMBS FIRE SERVICE

Police who stopped off in Ely to release a money spider back into the wild snare a county lines drug dealer suspect at the same time

Drugs inside a kinder egg and cash found on a suspected county lines drug dealer arrested in Ely. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Most Read

Malaysian Wisbech Standard reader who left the Fens in the 80s wants to reconnect with his old school and church friends

Wisbech Standard reader Mr Raj J.Money from Malaysia would like to get back in touch with his Fenland pals. Picture: Pixabay / Archant File

Wisbech accountant and haulage boss who lied to employees and customers jailed for £130,000 tax fraud

Accountant Christopher Alecock, 63, and haulier Barry Anderson, 70, both from Wisbech, lied to staff at their haulier business, HL & RV Anderson Ltd to commit a £130,000 tax fraud. They have been jailed after an investigation by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC). Photo: BrianAJackson/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wetherspoon confirms it is to open in Ely - St Mary’s Street to be the venue

Wetherspoon will oipen in this Grade II listed former boarding house for King's Ely students subject to planning consent. Picture; GOOGLE

Massive blaze breaks out at waste processing site at Waterbeach - crews from across the area called to help

Photos of the fire at a waste processing plant in Waterbeach owned by Amey Cespa. Picture; CAMBS FIRE SERVICE

Police who stopped off in Ely to release a money spider back into the wild snare a county lines drug dealer suspect at the same time

Drugs inside a kinder egg and cash found on a suspected county lines drug dealer arrested in Ely. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Ex-Norwich City coach took his own life ahead of abuse trial, coroner rules

Former Norwich City coach Michael

Thousands pour into Whittlesey for a sun drenched day of spectacle and entertainment at the 12th annual late summer festival

Whittlesey Festival 2019: Huge crowds once again poured into Whittlesey for their late summer festival. Held in glorious sunshine the town was buzzing with activities for all ages with non stop music and dancing the market place and a full programme of music at St Mary's. Picture; IAN CARTER

Marlins gear up for new swimming season with ‘sensational’ start

A sensational start to the new swimming season for March Marlins Swimming Club at the Senior Fenland League gala in Diss. Picture: EMMA HANLEY

‘Disgraceful’ and ‘deplorable’ – NHS England slammed for health authority bailout

Bosses at NHS England have faced scrutiny after they instructed other authorities to bailout Cambridge and Peterborough. Pictured are councillors at Thurrock’s Health and Wellbeing Overview and Scrutiny Committee. Picture: STEVE SHAW

Malaysian Wisbech Standard reader who left the Fens in the 80s wants to reconnect with his old school and church friends

Wisbech Standard reader Mr Raj J.Money from Malaysia would like to get back in touch with his Fenland pals. Picture: Pixabay / Archant File
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists