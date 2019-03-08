Bowls club in Wisbech commend singles, triples and pairs winners
PUBLISHED: 17:49 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:54 09 September 2019
Archant
Winners were commended at the Alexandra Road Bowls Club in Wisbech as play took place on a sunny day.
The singles winner was Rolo Rowland joined by the pair's winners Bill McCracken and Mick Clark.
The triples' winners were Bill McCracken, Dawn Clark and new member Shelagh Jones.
The group is now looking forward to play outdoor bowls again at Alexandra Road in May 2020 at the March & District Bowling Association.
Have of course lost the Indoor Bowls in Wisbech and now the only outdoor bowls to play in Wisbech next May will be at Alexandra Road.
The finals bowls day took place on September 8.
Earlier this summer the Alexandra Road Bowls Club won the Gorefield Bowls Club Triples Afternoon Trophy, with 10 teams taking part.
The singles winner's picture sent in is with Perry Hall chairman and winner Rolo Rowland.