CRICKET: Bowler blow for Wisbech ahead of big Fenland derby battle

Wisbech captain Gary Freear at the crease. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

Wisbech captain Gary Freear has warned his side not to take March Town lightly in the first Fenland derby battle of the summer tomorrow (Saturday).

The local rivals clash in a Cambs & Hunts Premier League showdown at Harecroft Road (12.30pm start).

Wisbech will take to the field one place above the visitors in the Whiting & Partners Division One standings, but Freear is expecting a tough contest.

"We always look out for the fixtures against March at the start of the season," said Freear, whose side were without a game last Saturday.

"They are big games that we all look forward to playing in and we've had a good record against them in the recent years.

"But it is going to be a difficult test as March look stronger this season and they have added to that with some new signings lately.

"I'm thinking it may be a tight game due to all the rain of late probably making batting difficult.

"We have to concentrate on playing to the wicket which is something we don't always do well enough.

"Hopefully plenty of people will come along to watch. There is a Gin Festival on so no-one will get thirsty!"

Wisbech are without influential batsman James Williams due to work commitments and they have been dealt another blow by the departure of their overseas ace.

Fast bowler Guy Hammond has returned to his native Australia due to a stress fracture in his back.

"It's a real blow to lose Guy," said Freear. "He was blessed with terrific pace and we saw in glimpses how dangerous he can be.

"But sadly he's been struggling with injury most of the year and it's reached the point where he feels he needs to return home.

"We've got enough quality bowlers at the club and Guy going means we will give opportunities to others to show what they can do."

Wisbech claimed a notable Rutland League victory last Sunday when beating Division One leaders King's Keys in a thriller.

They triumphed by two runs with three balls to spare when removing the visitors for 198 in pursuit of their own posting of 200-5.

Freear (72) and captain Dom Stannard (64) starred with the bat before Kieran Haynes claimed 4-23 as Wisbech prevailed in the last over.

Wisbech go to Grantham this Sunday (1pm).