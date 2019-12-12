Advanced search

Vinksna leads the way as Wisbech Wildcats batter Boston in their local battle

PUBLISHED: 17:00 12 December 2019

Action from Wisbech Wildcats match at Boston

Action from Wisbech Wildcats match at Boston

Archant

Wisbech Wildcats took centre stage with a 50-5 win at Boston seconds last weekend.

Henrikus Stankus, Raimondas Vinksna and Marius SteponkusHenrikus Stankus, Raimondas Vinksna and Marius Steponkus

Having seen their Eastern Counties Two West trip to Essex side Wendens Ambo cancelled, with the hosts unable to field a team, they made the shorter trip for a friendly.

And it only took five minutes for centre Henrikus Stankus to round off a strong attacking move and open the scoring, after the Wisbech pack asserted themselves early on, with Jack Malkin adding the conversion.

Boston hit back with a superb try of their own, but the conversion was missed and Wildcats ran in three quick tries in the following 20 minutes.

Wingers Owen Ketteringham and Ben Goude scored either side and a try by veteran prop Raimondas Vinksna to make it 26-5, but two lost scrums frustrated the visitors efforts.

James Cox was man of the match for Wisbech WildcatsJames Cox was man of the match for Wisbech Wildcats

A solid scramble defence kept the host at bay as Boston had three penalties in succession to move upfield but were unable to find a way through.

You may also want to watch:

And they were suffered another blow when Vinksna scored his second try of the day to make it 33-5 at half time.

Wisbech were clinical again in the second half and crossed for two quick tries through Vinksna to seal his hat-trick and Stankus for his second to make it 45-5.

Having shown their desire in defence, Boston then produced a chance to finish with a flourish following a fine break upfield.

However, the ball was spilled and Wisbech quickly fed the turnover ball wide through the hands for full-back Rory Willis to beat two defenders as he crossed to complete the scoring.

Ari Baghdouyan was solid in defence, as Skippy Parsons gave a fine performance in the unfamiliar position of scrum-half but blindside flanker James Cox (right) worked tirelessly in defence and at every breakdown to be named Wisbech Round Table man of the match.

Captain Mark Goude said: "I'm pleased that we demonstrated an attacking mindset throughout the game and it is fantastic to see young colts players starting to come into their own playing alongside and learning from the experienced older players"

Next Saturday sees the Wisbech first XV return to London Three Eastern Counties league action when they make the short journey to undefeated West Norfolk for what is always a titanic local derby.

Most Read

Oh dear! Traffic chaos as lorry crashes into railings on Town Bridge in Wisbech

Large lorry blocking traffic on Town Bridge in Wisbech after driving over railings. Picture: JW/Wisbech Oh Dear

Large North Brink building goes up in flames at 3am in Wisbech

A large building in North Brink, Wisbech went up in flames on Sunday morning (December 8). Picture: Archant/File

Lucky escape for drivers and passengers after late night crash at Leverington Common

Two drivers and their passengers had a lucky escape after a late night collision on the B1166 at Leverington Common. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE

Wisbech man who runs homeless charity ‘anxious about leaving the house’ after being attacked while out jogging

Spencer Neilly (pictured) was out for a run in Meadowgate Lane, Wisbech when he was approached by two men who stole his head torch and assaulted him. Picture: Supplied/Jen Surguy

Three murder suspects released under investigation

A man, in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene of an incident in John F Kennedy Court, Wisbech. Pictures; ARCHANT

Most Read

Oh dear! Traffic chaos as lorry crashes into railings on Town Bridge in Wisbech

Large lorry blocking traffic on Town Bridge in Wisbech after driving over railings. Picture: JW/Wisbech Oh Dear

Large North Brink building goes up in flames at 3am in Wisbech

A large building in North Brink, Wisbech went up in flames on Sunday morning (December 8). Picture: Archant/File

Lucky escape for drivers and passengers after late night crash at Leverington Common

Two drivers and their passengers had a lucky escape after a late night collision on the B1166 at Leverington Common. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE

Wisbech man who runs homeless charity ‘anxious about leaving the house’ after being attacked while out jogging

Spencer Neilly (pictured) was out for a run in Meadowgate Lane, Wisbech when he was approached by two men who stole his head torch and assaulted him. Picture: Supplied/Jen Surguy

Three murder suspects released under investigation

A man, in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene of an incident in John F Kennedy Court, Wisbech. Pictures; ARCHANT

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

General Election 2019 LIVE: News, photos, tweets and reports from across the Fens and Cambridgeshire

LIVE: Election results from around Cambridgeshire. This is a rolling article � refresh for the latest updates. Picture: Archant/FILE

Vinksna leads the way as Wisbech Wildcats batter Boston in their local battle

Action from Wisbech Wildcats match at Boston

Seven martial artists from the Fens finish Wales competition with 11 trophies

Seven martial art students won big at a regional competition in Wales. Picture: Supplied

Someone in Cambridgeshire was robbed of these precious medals and jewellery and now police want to re-unite them with their owners

One of seven items recovered by Cambridgeshire police following the arrest of a burglar. Now police want to reunite the items with their rightful owners. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Hunstanton SEA LIFE seal Jon Bon Jovi needs a lift home this Christmas – can you help?

Hunstanton SEA LIFE seal Jon Bon Jovi (pictured) needs a helping hand this Christmas to get home to his family. Picture: Supplied/SEA LIFE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists