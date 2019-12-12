Vinksna leads the way as Wisbech Wildcats batter Boston in their local battle

Wisbech Wildcats took centre stage with a 50-5 win at Boston seconds last weekend.

Having seen their Eastern Counties Two West trip to Essex side Wendens Ambo cancelled, with the hosts unable to field a team, they made the shorter trip for a friendly.

And it only took five minutes for centre Henrikus Stankus to round off a strong attacking move and open the scoring, after the Wisbech pack asserted themselves early on, with Jack Malkin adding the conversion.

Boston hit back with a superb try of their own, but the conversion was missed and Wildcats ran in three quick tries in the following 20 minutes.

Wingers Owen Ketteringham and Ben Goude scored either side and a try by veteran prop Raimondas Vinksna to make it 26-5, but two lost scrums frustrated the visitors efforts.

A solid scramble defence kept the host at bay as Boston had three penalties in succession to move upfield but were unable to find a way through.

And they were suffered another blow when Vinksna scored his second try of the day to make it 33-5 at half time.

Wisbech were clinical again in the second half and crossed for two quick tries through Vinksna to seal his hat-trick and Stankus for his second to make it 45-5.

Having shown their desire in defence, Boston then produced a chance to finish with a flourish following a fine break upfield.

However, the ball was spilled and Wisbech quickly fed the turnover ball wide through the hands for full-back Rory Willis to beat two defenders as he crossed to complete the scoring.

Ari Baghdouyan was solid in defence, as Skippy Parsons gave a fine performance in the unfamiliar position of scrum-half but blindside flanker James Cox (right) worked tirelessly in defence and at every breakdown to be named Wisbech Round Table man of the match.

Captain Mark Goude said: "I'm pleased that we demonstrated an attacking mindset throughout the game and it is fantastic to see young colts players starting to come into their own playing alongside and learning from the experienced older players"

Next Saturday sees the Wisbech first XV return to London Three Eastern Counties league action when they make the short journey to undefeated West Norfolk for what is always a titanic local derby.