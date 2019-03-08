HOCKEY: Top Wisbech Town side pipped in 10-goal thriller to start the new season
PUBLISHED: 09:03 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:03 26 September 2019
Wisbech Town 1sts were involved in a 10-goal thriller on the opening day of the East Men's League season.
The Fenland side succumbed to a 6-4 defeat at the hands of Bishop's Stortford in Division One.
They led and then levelled through Gary Freear goals as the first half ended even at 2-2.
Ben Tarratt then put Wisbech ahead early in the second period only for a double-salvo from the visitors to quickly follow.
Sam Markillie restored parity from a short corner, but it was Bishop's Stortford who finished strongly with two further goals to take victory.
Wisbech 2nds suffered a heavy defeat in their Division Four North-West opener when going down 7-0 to Wellingborough 2nds last Saturday, but their two other male sides fared much better.
The 3rds romped to a 6-0 victory against Ely City 3rds in Division Five North-West with Lee Punter and Ryan Jackson both striking twice. Ryan Parker and Mike Lawrence were the other players to find the net.
And Wisbech 4ths also enjoyed a fine start to the campaign when beating Kettering 5ths 4-1 in their Division Six North-West (South) curtain-raiser.
Ollie Smithee broke the deadlock before debutant Bradley Burton climbed off the bench to double the lead with the first touch of his first game in senior hockey.
Finn Murdoch also got in on the act before the break with Brandon Ruff providing the sole Wisbech goal of the second period.
There was one success and two defeats for the club's female sides in the first round of East Women's League fixtures.
The 2nds provided the triumph as they dished out an 8-0 drubbing to Spalding 3rds in Division Four North-West (North) which featured a Lou Sandall hat-trick.
Emma Baker and Ella Scott bagged braces with Oliwia Bolka also on target.
Goals from Joanne Gomm and Ellie Padmore weren't enough to save the 1sts from a 4-2 defeat at Subury 1sts in Division One North, while the 3rds lost 3-0 to their Newmarket equivalents in Division Five North-West (South).